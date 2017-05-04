News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
120 Media Converge On Music City For Nissan Social Media Contest - Mathews Nissan
ROGUE SPORT will Go On Sale Nationwide On May 11th - That's Tomorrow - and It's Hotter Than Ever!!! Save Thousands On All Nissan's - 0% APR on select Models..
Nissan recently hosted more than 120 media from across the United States and Canada for a special 2017 Rogue Sport drive program in Nissan's adopted hometown of Nashville – the first opportunity for media to drive the newest addition to Nissan's ever-growing CUV lineup. Throughout the program, media posted creative photos of the vehicle using the hashtag #RogueSport, with the best photos earning a special shout-out following the drive.
Rogue Sport will go on sale Thursday, May 11, at Nissan dealers nationwide with a starting MSRP of $21,4201.
You can view all the incredible photography at nissan.com - The Rogue Sport is seen at many of the notable spots around Nashville, including, Nissan Stadium, The Parthenon, famous food 'hangouts', the batman building, art distict, and so many other places.
About the 2017 Rogue Sport
The new Rogue Sport shares many of the design, utility and technology attributes that have made Rogue Nissan's best-selling vehicle in the United States. It is slightly smaller, sportier and more affordable than Rogue and designed for younger, urban SUV buyers. These buyers are looking for much more space than a compact sedan, while still seeking the maneuverability and fun-to-drive feel that Rogue Sport delivers.
The exterior of the Rogue Sport features a distinctive "emotional geometry" design that combines a progressive, compact body with powerful fender volume and an aggressive, wheel-oriented stance that conveys a feeling of robust agility.
Like Rogue, the new Rogue Sport offers a comprehensive suite of Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield technologies. The list includes Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning (BSW), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA), Forward Emergency Braking (FEB), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Lane Departure Prevention (LDP).
Among the available comfort and convenience features are leather-appointed seating, heated front seats, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio (SiriusXM® subscription required, sold separately) and available Divide-N-Hide®
All 2017 Rogue Sport models come with a standard 141-horsepower 2.0-liter DOHC 16-valve inline 4-cylinder engine mated to an Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode switch and a 4-wheel independent suspension.
The 2017 Rogue Sport is offered in front-wheel and intuitive all-wheel-drive configurations, and in three well-equipped grade levels – S, SV and SL. Rogue Sport is assembled in Kyushu, Japan.
For more information on the 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport, Rogue and the complete line of 2017 Nissan sedans, sports cars, trucks, crossovers and SUVs, please visit www.NissanNews.com.
About Nissan North America
In North America, Nissan's operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.InfinitiUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and InfinitiNews.com.
About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.
Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world's best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan's global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.
MATHEWS NISSAN - http://www.mathewsnissan.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse