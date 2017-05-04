News By Tag
SwimEx announces Orix Buffaloes as client; Japanese baseball team purchases aquatic therapy pool
The Japanese professional baseball team is based in Kobe.
The Orix Buffaloes has purchased the SwimEx 600TDW model, the most powerful aquatic therapy pool and one that is popular with college and professional sports teams. It features a deep water running well designed for total non-weight bearing rehabilitation and conditioning applications for more aggressive therapy.
"We're excited to work with the Orix Buffaloes and proud to add them to our SwimEx team roster," said Suzanne Vaughan, president of SwimEx.
About SwimEx
SwimEx has been a world leader in the hydrotherapy industry since 1986, when fiberglass pioneer Everett Pearson (known for Pearson Yachts) bought the SwimEx paddlewheel patents and designed the first fiberglass swim spa. Now led by Pearson's daughter Suzanne Vaughan, this second-generation family business offers a complete line of hydrotherapy pools featuring advanced water current technology and superior fiberglass construction. Proudly crafted in the United States and built to order,SwimEx pools deliver the ultimate in aquatic therapy and fitness with exceptional customer service.
SwimEx clients include elite sports teams (both professional and collegiate), healthcare organizations, hospitals, senior living communities, veterinarian clinics, and private homeowners. Sold worldwide, SwimEx sells pools direct from the factory located at 390 Airport Road, Fall River, Massachusetts 02720. For more information, please call 800-877-7946 or visit www.swimex.com.
