Engineered Family Offices Proudly Sponsors 8th Annual Emmitt Smith Gala

Engineered Family Offices Sponsors Emmitt Smith Gala to Help Underprivileged Children

Engineered Family Offices

Media Contact

Melissa Ferguson

mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com Melissa Ferguson

End

-- Engineered Family Offices (EFO) is proudly sponsoring the 8Annual Emmitt Smith Gala. CEO, Julio Gonzalez, will be in attendance with other company leaders supporting Emmitt's charitable outreach to underprivileged children. Julio Gonzalez is proud to have a relationship with Emmitt and his team to help support and help the causes important to Emmitt Smith. Additionally, the two companies are working together to help NFL players that EFO works with get meaningful internships with Emmitt's real estate firm. The ability to help NFL athletes is important to Julio Gonzalez. Julio helps those who hide behind masks every Sunday and are not the Quarterbacks and Wide Receivers and don't necessarily get the meaningful internships from the NFLPA. They, in turn, have access to meaningful internships through his relationships.The 8th Annual Celebrate Gala begins on May 12th at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas. It includes a celebrity red carpet and reception, live auction, dinner and presentation of the Roger Staubach Award to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner, Larry Fitzgerald, followed by live entertainment by Emerald City. On Saturday May 13, participants will play 18 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.Proceeds from the event will fund Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities - a 501c3 public charity that provides unique educational opportunities and experiences for children. Focusing primarily in North Texas, Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities Team 22 offers a multi-year curriculum including mentorship, leadership camp, service and unique excursions where they meet with community and world leaders. The charity also supports local children's organizations through an annual grants process and provides college scholarships.Engineered Family Offices (EFO) was founded by Julio P. Gonzalez. Julio saw the need for a company that could provide services to family offices, successful entrepreneurs, and athletes have the access to wealth preservation through taxation afforded to the most successful family offices in the county.Engineered Family Offices works in conjunction with Engineered Tax Services and Engineered Venture Services to provide meaningful wealth preservation strategies through strategic tax planning.