Engineered Family Offices Proudly Sponsors 8th Annual Emmitt Smith Gala
The 8th Annual Celebrate Gala begins on May 12th at the Omni Hotel in Dallas, Texas. It includes a celebrity red carpet and reception, live auction, dinner and presentation of the Roger Staubach Award to Arizona Cardinals wide receiver and 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award winner, Larry Fitzgerald, followed by live entertainment by Emerald City. On Saturday May 13th, participants will play 18 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney.
Proceeds from the event will fund Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities - a 501c3 public charity that provides unique educational opportunities and experiences for children. Focusing primarily in North Texas, Pat & Emmitt Smith Charities Team 22 offers a multi-year curriculum including mentorship, leadership camp, service and unique excursions where they meet with community and world leaders. The charity also supports local children's organizations through an annual grants process and provides college scholarships.
About Engineered Family Offices
Engineered Family Offices (EFO) was founded by Julio P. Gonzalez. Julio saw the need for a company that could provide services to family offices, successful entrepreneurs, and athletes have the access to wealth preservation through taxation afforded to the most successful family offices in the county.
Engineered Family Offices works in conjunction with Engineered Tax Services and Engineered Venture Services to provide meaningful wealth preservation strategies through strategic tax planning.
