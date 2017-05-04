Slightly Left Of Centre To Release Their Spectra Music Group Debut Single "Euphoria" on May 12, 2017

Contact

-- Australian Pop/Rockers Slightly Left Of Centre are releasing their Spectra Music Group / Tabletop Records debut single "Euphoria" on Friday May 12th, 2017Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today! Hot off the back of selling in excess of 80,000 units, 500,000 streams and generating over 100,000 downloads, Australian talent 'Slightly Left of Centre' return to the world stage with their strongest, most original and diverse material to date.Taken from the bands upcoming second album and world class writing ability, the single release "Euphoria" is a testament to the bands tongue-in-cheek mentality, with soaring hooks and a vibe reminiscent of Maroon 5 meeting Daft Punk... it will keep you coming back for more.Slightly Left Of Centre are making quite a buzz and there is a good reason why! Their 80's & 90's inspired electronic infused sound is exactly what the guys had in mind when the band was formed by close friends Vince Iannotti and Michael Pace in late 2010 having Adam Spicer on board late 2013. "The Right Direction", the band's debut album was released in early 2012 to a hugely popular and eager welcome due to its continued internet promotion and of course it's free download. Fans from all over the world have welcomed the album with open arms and continue to show their appreciation and support through the bands social media links. With the groups second album in the works and current release "Call Me For The Weekend" out in late May, SLC are showcasing some of their most diverse and structured material live and to select commercial media as part of their promotional tour.SLC are truly a people's band, willing to go out for fans and do the best by them by providing incredible tunes and a professional, friendly, and approachable attitude to them all. If you're in the mood for something a little different from the norm, check out Slightly Left of Centre and see why this band is one that you should keep on your radar!For publicity please contact Anna Poulimas at annapoulimas@spectramusicgroup.com