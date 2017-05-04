News By Tag
Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Faces Lawsuit in Maternal Childbirth Death Case
Kyira Dixon Johnson, the healthy, vibrant, fun-loving wife of Charles S. Johnson, IV, and mother of two beautiful children ages one and two, tragically died on April 13, 2016 at 2:22 am due to massive blood loss after a scheduled cesarean section delivery of their second son. The plaintiffs filed a Complaint seeking damages for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, stating that Kyira's death was a result of the defendants' failure to properly and timely respond to her symptoms, and adequately treat her.
Charles is deeply committed in continuing to be a fully devoted single father to his two young sons who will now never have the love and support of their mother.
"The tragic death of this magnificent young woman, who had become my daughter, was absolutely so unnecessary. The Complaint speaks for itself and I trust this lawsuit will spare other families the enormous pain that we are suffering," says Judge Glenda Hatchett. Hatchett is the host of the nationally syndicated show, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, now in its 16th season.
