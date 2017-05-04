 
News By Tag
* Judge Glenda Hatchett
* Childbirth
* Mother
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Medical
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Cedars-Sinai Medical Center Faces Lawsuit in Maternal Childbirth Death Case

 
LOS ANGELES - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Judge Glenda Hatchett and Charles S. Johnson IV, held a press conference to announce that attorney Michael Oran of Law Offices of Michael Oran, A.P.C. has filed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Arjang Naim, M.D., Benham Kashanchi, M.D, Kathryn Sharma, M.D., Sara Churchill, M. D., Stuart Martin, M.D., and others, for the wrongful death of 39-year old mother and wife, Kyira Adele Dixon Johnson. The lawsuit was filed on March 22, 2017 in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles.

Kyira Dixon Johnson, the healthy, vibrant, fun-loving wife of Charles S. Johnson, IV, and mother of two beautiful children ages one and two, tragically died on April 13, 2016 at 2:22 am due to massive blood loss after a scheduled cesarean section delivery of their second son. The plaintiffs filed a Complaint seeking damages for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress, stating that Kyira's death was a result of the defendants' failure to properly and timely respond to her symptoms, and adequately treat her.

Charles is deeply committed in continuing to be a fully devoted single father to his two young sons who will now never have the love and support of their mother.

"The tragic death of this magnificent young woman, who had become my daughter, was absolutely so unnecessary. The Complaint speaks for itself and I trust this lawsuit will spare other families the enormous pain that we are suffering," says Judge Glenda Hatchett. Hatchett is the host of the nationally syndicated show, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, now in its 16th season.

Kyira Tribute Video: https://youtu.be/KwaHao0dl2Q



Contact
Jocelyn Coleman
***@favorpr.com
End
Source:Favor PR
Email:***@favorpr.com
Tags:Judge Glenda Hatchett, Childbirth, Mother
Industry:Medical
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rhue Still Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share