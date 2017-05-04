Christopher Spuches Appointed to Coral Gables Museum Board of Directors

End

-- Christopher Spuches, a partner at Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, has been appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the Coral Gables Museum.The Coral Gables Museum, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, celebrates the community of Coral Gables and presents exhibits and programs that examine the built environment."We are very excited to have Christopher Spuches join our museum team," said Caroline Parker Santiago, executive director of the Coral Gables Museum. "He is an active and respected member of the Coral Gables community.""I'm honored to serve on the board, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to optimize the museum's mission of fostering an appreciation for the history, vision, and cultural landscape of Coral Gables," Spuches said. "The museum has helped strengthen my passion for this city, and its art and architecture. I am eager to leverage this opportunity to allow others the same experience."At Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin, Spuches represents businesses in a broad range of commercial disputes, with a specialization in commercial real estate, hospitality, partnership disputes and representation of fiduciaries. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in political science from New York University and is a graduate of Fordham University School of Law.Ehrenstein Charbonneau Calderin is a law firm based in Miami, Florida. The firm and its attorneys serve their clients in the areas of business restructuring, dispute resolution and real estate.The Coral Gables Museum celebrates the 1920's planned community of Coral Gables and presents exhibits and programs that examine the built environmentThe Museum's mission is to celebrate, investigate and explore the civic arts of architecture and urban and environmental design, including fostering an appreciation for the history, vision, and cultural landscape of Coral Gables; promoting beauty and planning as well as historic and environmental preservation for a broad audience, including children, families, and community members, as well as local, regional, national and international visitors. The museum optimizes its mission by cultivating effective partnerships, and providing programming that includes exhibitions, collections, educational offerings, lectures, tours, publications and special events.The Museum is a true public/private partnership between the City of Coral Gables and the Coral Gables Museum Corp., a private, not for profit 501.c.3 corporation operating an educational cultural institution within a City owned facility. The Museum raises its own operating budget to fund the exhibitions and educational programs it provides, through memberships, private and government grants, admissions, earned income and, most importantly, with contributions from community members who believe in our mission.