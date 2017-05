Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Acquires Quantum Installation

Contact

-- The museum board of directors approved the acquisition ofa work of installation art by Jon Clark, Angus Powers and Jesse Daniels, on April 26th. The installation combines more than 3,500 blown glass blades of grass with video and sound to create a contemporary, captivating and immersive sensory experience.is a gift of the artists to Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass.is inspired by nature, and yet the results are not immediately indicative of that experience the artists describe. It is one of mystery, wonder, and for some visitors even confusion, until it is absorbed for a while. From the artist's point of view, the work is intended to bring the viewer to their own conclusions and reminiscences. For art museums, presenting installation art likeis an important means of advancing art appreciation in its audiences.Jan Mirenda Smith, the executive director of the museum says, "Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is pleased to have works in its collection that present glass from its early history, in the form of ancient beads that were owned by Evangeline Bergstrom, to the gift of this 21century work of Jon Clark, Angus Powers and Jesse Daniels. The gift builds a collection of history, innovation, beauty and intellect that offers a small glimpse of the continuum of glass as an art form. "is on view through August 23at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass in Neenah.Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is a regional art museum with a permanent glass collection that includes the world's largest collection of antique and contemporary glass paperweights, a collection of Germanic drinking vessels dating from 1573, Victorian decorative glass and an ever-growing collection of contemporary glass. The museum also offers a schedule of temporary glass exhibits, as well as studio classes in glass for youth and adults.Hours: Tuesday—Saturday 10:00—4:30pm and Sunday 1:00—4:30pm Telephone: 920.751.4658, bmmglass.com ( http://www.bergstrom- mahlermuseum.com/