Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass Acquires Quantum Installation
Quantum is inspired by nature, and yet the results are not immediately indicative of that experience the artists describe. It is one of mystery, wonder, and for some visitors even confusion, until it is absorbed for a while. From the artist's point of view, the work is intended to bring the viewer to their own conclusions and reminiscences. For art museums, presenting installation art like Quantum is an important means of advancing art appreciation in its audiences.
Jan Mirenda Smith, the executive director of the museum says, "Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is pleased to have works in its collection that present glass from its early history, in the form of ancient beads that were owned by Evangeline Bergstrom, to the gift of this 21st century work of Jon Clark, Angus Powers and Jesse Daniels. The gift builds a collection of history, innovation, beauty and intellect that offers a small glimpse of the continuum of glass as an art form. "
Quantum is on view through August 23rd at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass in Neenah.
About Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass
Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass is a regional art museum with a permanent glass collection that includes the world's largest collection of antique and contemporary glass paperweights, a collection of Germanic drinking vessels dating from 1573, Victorian decorative glass and an ever-growing collection of contemporary glass. The museum also offers a schedule of temporary glass exhibits, as well as studio classes in glass for youth and adults.
