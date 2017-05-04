News By Tag
New Tree And Stump Removal Solutions For Independence, Iowa, Buchanan County, IA, Clayton, Fayette
Fowlke's Tree & Stump removal is located at 1352 210th St in Independence, IA 50644. Now, is the time to give them a call and ask any questions you may have. They are open to a job of any size...so, don't let that be a concern. They have a nice Facebook page that educates people on their services and current projects. The Sun is out and it is shinning and it's time to get those jobs done you have been putting off and now you know who you can call. They have all the tools and latest equipmenet to do the job right.
