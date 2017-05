New Tree And Stump Removal Solutions For Independence, Iowa, Buchanan County, IA, Clayton, Fayette

Contact

Dustin Fowlkes

319-327-1199

fowlkestreeandstumpremoval@ gmail.com Dustin Fowlkes319-327-1199

End

-- The time is now to get that yard work done all over the Country and when it comes to those lingering jobs...like removing a tree or tree stump, finding the right company and crew is key. Introducing Fowlke's Tree & Stump removal in Independence, Iowa. Dustin Fowlkes owns and operates the business and is letting people know you can count on their service the first time. They are now accepting all major credit cards for payment for your convience.Fowlke's Tree & Stump removal is located at 1352 210th St in Independence, IA 50644. Now, is the time to give them a call and ask any questions you may have. They are open to a job of any size...so, don't let that be a concern. They have a nice Facebook page that educates people on their services and current projects. The Sun is out and it is shinning and it's time to get those jobs done you have been putting off and now you know who you can call. They have all the tools and latest equipmenet to do the job right.For more information you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/ fowlkestreestumpremoval/