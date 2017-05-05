The Dynamic Pet Duo talk about law, order and pets on this week's episode of The Pet Buzz

Join Petrendologist Charlotte Reed and veterinarian Dr. Michael Fleck to learn keep your dogs safe at home.

Is your dog safe at home?

-- The Dyanmic Pet Duo is pleased to welcome Animal League Defense Attorney Diane Balkin and Security Expert Robert Siciliano to "The Pet Buzz," the ultimate in pet talk radio.Specifically, Ms. Balkin will discuss the epidemic of police killing dogs throughout the country and training techniques that prevent these canine kills. Mr. Siciliano will speak about the effectivness of dogs as deterrents to home invasions. Additionally, Ms. Reed and Dr. Fleck will talk about the best pet-themed Mother's Day Gifts.Tune-in to The Pet Buzz by tuning into WDDV-AM Sarasota (1320/1450) from 10AM to 11AM on Saturday morning or by downloading the iHeart Radio app. Listeners of the show can hear the show LIVE or at a later date by clicking the link for the commerical-free podcasts of the weekly episodes. Both are hosted on show's web page at http://sarasotanewsradio.iheart.com/onair/pet-buzz-57720/bio 14803397/.The show can also be heard on Cortel Your Road Radio (dot) com on both Saturday and Sunday from 8- 9AM. And, on WGOL 100.7FM and 920AM in Alabama, on Sunday afternoons from Noon to 1PM.Charlotte Reed is the leading pet trend & lifestyle expert. Millions have had the opportunity to watch her on Better TV, CNN, Comedy Central,VH1 andas well as many other televisions and radio shows around the globe, discussing "The What's New" for pets and their people. Reed is the Executive Producer and Host of "The Pet Buzz," a syndicated, pet talkradio show on iHeart Radio based in Sarasota,Florida. She worked as the Pet Solutions columnist for "First for Women" magazine, providing money saving tips to their readers. Charlotte has been a popular blogger for NBC's Petside (dot) come and Pet360 (dot) com As theblogger, Reed provided health and wellness pet care tips for Prevention (dot) com readers. Charlotte is also the author of(Adams Media, 2007). Additionally, she served on the New York State Veterinarian Board for nine years, helping to set veterinary policy and educational standards for the State of New York. Reed is a graduate of Lafayette College and Fordham University Law School. For more information, visit Charlotte Reed (dot) comDr. Michael Fleck is a veterinary media expert, frequently appearing on TV and on radio. He lectures around the world primarily on the topic of skin and ear care for the companion animals. Additionally, Fleck has written articles for medical and pet-related publications. He is also the co-host of "The Pet Buzz," a syndicated, pet talk radio show on iHeart Radio Sarasota, Florida. As a practicing veterinary for over 35 years, Dr. Fleck has owned and operated veterinary practices in Michigan, Florida and Guam. Presently, he practices at the Animal Medical Center of Bradenton {AMCOfBradenton (dot) com}, located in Bradenton, Florida, focusing on small animals. He earned a Bachelor of Science and a degree in Veterinary Medicine from Michigan State University. Additionally, he has a Master's degree in Reproductive Physiology from Western Michigan University. In 2005, Dr. Fleck founded Epiderma Pet which has developed high performance pet skin, ear care and other products under the trademark name, Epi-Pet. Dr. Fleck is an active member of the American Veterinary Medical Association and the veterinary medical associations of California, Michigan and Florida.