I Found Mine: A Passion that Revolutionized my Life

17 Proven Ways to convert setbacks into steps towards success in your life and work

by Mohammed R. Zawad

Mohammed R. Zawad

---"Mark L Brown, the 1995 World Champion of Public Speaking"Find your biggest pain and you will find your biggest passion" is spot-on and clearly demonstrated in this book on how passion transforms life. Tragedies stop many people short of attaining their dreams.Failures, tragedies, losing loved-ones, negative friends and living within a surrounding which prevents people from overcoming their failures and achieving all that they are capable of.Speaker, Coach and Trainer Mohammed R. Zawad, provides a set of practical, proven strategies readers can use to turn their biggest pain into their biggest gain.Zawad incorporates his life experiences and lessons and presents them to his readers to help connect the dots, and overcome their challenging obstacles. He also demonstrates how to transform them into stepping-stones to achieve their fullest potential.The book is for everyone; whether it's someone who wishes to learn a new skill, wants to go back to school, or is looking for an entirely new career but is not sure where to start.The strategies in this book are powerful in instrumenting an immediate change for the willing person. Zawad's stories will show you in vivid colors the difference between when he was reactive and when he applied the strategies to develop unwavering self- confidence, and pursue the life he believes he is intended for. Mohammed R. Zawad is a speaker, coach and trainer. He possesses an amazing ability to inspire, encourage, and motivate people to seek out and follow their dreams.Since 2010, eBookIt.com (based in Sudbury, Massachusetts)has helped thousands of authors and publishers get their books converted to ebook format, and distributed to all the major ebook retailers, including Amazon.com, Barnesandnoble.com, Apple iBookstore, Kobo, Sony Readerstore, Ingram Digital, and Google eBookstore.