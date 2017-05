Clearlight Infrared debuts Jacuzzi® Infrared Saunas

Spread the Word

-- Clearlight Infrared Saunas™ Partnership Press ReleaseBerkeley, CA – Clearlight Infrared and Jacuzzi Inc. today announced an exclusive licensing partnership for infrared saunas. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlight Infrared will manufacture and market a premium line of infrared saunas under the Jacuzzibrand.The Jacuzzibrand sauna line will include the Sanctuary™ Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna models and the Premier™ Far Infrared Sauna models. The new sauna lineup will be available May 17, 2017."We are pleased to be working with such a great company as Jacuzzi," said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder of Clearlight Saunas®. "Hydrotherapy and infrared therapy are a natural fit to help people live more vibrant, productive and balanced lives.""The partnership with Clearlight Infrared fits well with our company's focus on well-being, and commitment to improving the lives of our customers," states Jacuzzi Group Worldwide CEO Bob Rowan.Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight Saunashas been an industry leader for the past 20 years and Clearlight Infrared was the company to pioneer the first Carbon/Ceramic infrared heater capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, along with the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) available on the market. Each Clearlight Infrared Sauna™ model is manufactured with the finest Grade-A Clear Western Red Canadian Cedar or hypo-allergenic Basswood. Moreover, they are the only infrared sauna in the world to offer a full lifetime warranty for home use. To learn more, visit https://www.infraredsauna.com Jacuzzi Brands LLC, d/b/a/ Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, through its subsidiaries is a global manufacturer and distributor of high quality and innovative branded bath, plumbing and backyard products for the residential, commercial and institutional markets. Jacuzziproduct offerings include outdoor hot tubs, bathtubs, showers, sanitary ware, fixtures, aftermarket products and accessories. Learn more at Jacuzzi.com.