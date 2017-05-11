News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Clearlight Infrared debuts Jacuzzi® Infrared Saunas
Berkeley, CA – Clearlight Infrared and Jacuzzi Inc. today announced an exclusive licensing partnership for infrared saunas. Under the terms of the agreement, Clearlight Infrared will manufacture and market a premium line of infrared saunas under the Jacuzzi® brand.
The Jacuzzi® brand sauna line will include the Sanctuary™ Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna models and the Premier™ Far Infrared Sauna models. The new sauna lineup will be available May 17, 2017.
"We are pleased to be working with such a great company as Jacuzzi," said Dr. Raleigh Duncan, founder of Clearlight Saunas®. "Hydrotherapy and infrared therapy are a natural fit to help people live more vibrant, productive and balanced lives."
"The partnership with Clearlight Infrared fits well with our company's focus on well-being, and commitment to improving the lives of our customers," states Jacuzzi Group Worldwide CEO Bob Rowan.
About Clearlight Infrared Saunas
Founded by a Chiropractic Physician, Dr. Raleigh Duncan, Clearlight Saunas® has been an industry leader for the past 20 years and Clearlight Infrared was the company to pioneer the first Carbon/Ceramic infrared heater capable of delivering a deeper, more penetrating infrared wavelength, along with the lowest EMF (electromagnetic fields) available on the market. Each Clearlight Infrared Sauna™ model is manufactured with the finest Grade-A Clear Western Red Canadian Cedar or hypo-allergenic Basswood. Moreover, they are the only infrared sauna in the world to offer a full lifetime warranty for home use. To learn more, visit https://www.infraredsauna.com.
About Jacuzzi Group Worldwide
Jacuzzi Brands LLC, d/b/a/ Jacuzzi Group Worldwide, through its subsidiaries is a global manufacturer and distributor of high quality and innovative branded bath, plumbing and backyard products for the residential, commercial and institutional markets. Jacuzzi® product offerings include outdoor hot tubs, bathtubs, showers, sanitary ware, fixtures, aftermarket products and accessories. Learn more at Jacuzzi.com.
Contact
Clearlight Infrared
bruce@infraredsauna.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 11, 2017