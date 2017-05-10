 
Florida Lawmakers Vote To End 'tampon Tax'

Legislature takes action after 'Tampon Tax' lawsuit filed against State of Florida and major retailers; lawsuit still pending
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Legislature takes action after 'Tampon Tax' lawsuit filed against State of Florida

and major retailers; lawsuit still pending

Tallahassee, FL, May 10, 2017– Lawmakers vote to eliminate 'tampon tax' ten months after a lawsuit was filed against the State of Florida claiming tax is unconstitutional and demanding restitution for back taxes; bill goes to Governor Rick Scott for signature.

When Carlee Wendell realized that feminine hygiene products are taxed and other products like Rogaine and gauze aren't, Carlee did more than just complain to her friends and on social media: Carlee Wendell sued the State of Florida and five major retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Walgreens. The subsequent publicity resulted in a flood of outraged emails and phone calls from women to Wendell's Tallahassee attorney, Dana Brooks Cooper of Barrett, Fasig & Brooks.

Five months later, when the Florida Legislature came back into session, bills were promptly introduced to eliminate the 'tampon tax.' "I have gotten more positive email on that than I have on any other bill I've sponsored in this Legislature," said Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, a Naples Republican who sponsored legislation to eliminate the tax.""

If signed into law by Governor Rick Scott, women will stop paying taxes on feminine hygiene products on January 1, 2017. However, litigation is the only way in which a refund of the illegal taxes already collected from Florida women can be returned to them.

Cooper noted, "While the proposed budget will eliminate the taxes on feminine hygiene products, it doesn't do anything to compensate the women of Florida who have been illegally taxed for years."

