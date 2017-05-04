News By Tag
* Fashion
* Ukies
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
UKIES Spring Collection Makes Women's Comfort Trendy
Dual-layer sole means women no longer have to choose between comfort and style.
"Historically, women have foregone comfort for the sake of style," said Umesh Khaitan, UKIES' CEO. "We think that's a false choice. And we've designed a shoe to prove it."
Khaitan, who co-founded UKIES with his wife Kavita Khaitan, says the entire collection uses dual-layer shock absorption to cushion the foot and make the shoes comfortable. "The bottom layer absorbs the shock of walking, as the materials are same as used in football helmets" Khaitan said. "The top layer uses patented nanoGel technology to redistribute the foot pressure. The result is the most comfortable pair of shoes you can put on."
The 2017 Spring Collection puts that technology to work in a dazzling assortment of kitten pumps and block-heeled sandals. The shoes are handmade by craftsmen in Spain, using European leather along with high-tech materials.
"All of our insoles have a final layer of moisture-wicking, anti-microbial fabric," Khaitan said. "It's the same material used in high-end athletic shoes, keeping your feet cool and dry."
But Khaitan says that what women notice most when they try on the shoe is the no-slip design.
"They're shocked," he said. "The nanoGel grips the foot and prevents it from slipping forward, so you don't get that painful pinching on the toe."
The Spring Collection is now available at ukies.com and nordstrom.com in addition to a number of fashion boutiques. UKIES can be contacted at Press@UKIES.com.
Contact
www.UKIES.com
***@ukies.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse