Cloud Hosting For Manufacturing Firms
Once in a blue moon manufacturing ruled the U.S.; Seems in recent decades that moon has been covered by clouds as more manufacturing was shipped off shore to reduce costs, diminishing the bright outlook of manufacturing in the United States. Hopefully that trend is changing and in that vein, so are the options for manufacturers to house data, stay more competitive and reduce expenses.
The on premise vs. cloud debate rings on for all industries and vertical markets but more recently we see manufacturing firms reaping the benefits and return on investment of cloud technology to fortify their intellectual property. ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) software in the cloud is on the rise, with many manufacturing firms that didn't have the option now seeing their software packages become available as a SAAS (Software as a Service) or Private Cloud offering.
Manufacturing firms looking to reduce costs and eliminate the hassle of maintaining on premise servers and infrastructure can now take their business out of the IT closet and into a fully managed cloud solution. One of the advantages of cloud hosting for ERP and manufacturing firm data is the inherent security advantage of cloud hosting. For a short video and lesson on why the cloud is way more secure than your on premise IT solution, watch this video by Clayton Hart, DTS CEO and Managing Partner explain; https://www.youtube.com/
The next obvious benefit of cloud hosting for manufacturing firms is the cost savings. It is typical that U.S. based manufacturing companies have a limited IT budget. Holding off on replacing aging infrastructure increases the risk to the business while can also negatively affect productivity. Voice over IP phone solutions make an easy candidate to pick up ROI and quickly reduce monthly phone costs up to 50%. Private cloud hosting can eliminate on premise server and data completely, moving all of your applications and data into a managed cloud environment. Typically we exhibit an ROI of 30-70% using virtual desktop and server hosting to replace on premise IT solutions.
At DTS we are experts in aligning company profitability with choosing the right cloud or on premise based IT solution. Our team are experts in relocating ERP solutions to a fully managed cloud environment. Should you have a manufacturing firm in need of an assessment to determine the best IT platform for your business, contact us for more information on how we can help you reach your IT and financial goals.
