Sheen, Cain, Marsters Q&A's, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines
Holly Marie Combs, Jon Heder, Barry Bostwick, Micky Dolenz Q&A's, Gaming, Cosplay Sessions, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Iowa Events Center
Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:
• Interactive Q&A sessions with Sheen (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Marsters (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), Cain (Saturday, 5 p.m.), Bostwick (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation,"
• Wrestler panels featuring WWE® Superstars Seth Rollins® (Sunday, 11 a.m.) and Alexa Bliss™ (Sunday, 10 a.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Phil Hester ("The Wretch," "Green Arrow"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man,"
• Pop culture topically themed panels such as "Only Sheep Eat Rotten Tomatoes" with Dandridge (Friday, 5 p.m.), "Everything You Need To Know About Spider-Man And The Vulture" (Friday, 6 p.m.), "Back to the Future: Adventures in a DeLorean Time Machine" with Terry and Oliver Holler (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.), "Anime Trivia" (Sunday, 2 p.m.)
• "Name that Pokémon" (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) with cosplayer SuperKayce
• Video gaming free play all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii U and more, at the dedicated gaming area
• Kids programming all three days, including magic face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, SuperKayce, Princess Morgan and Knightmage, throughout the weekend
Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.
A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/
Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is the sixth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD)
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Wizard World
646-883-5022
***@wizardworld.com
