 
News By Tag
* Comic Con
* Programming
* Des Moines
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Des Moines
  Iowa
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Sheen, Cain, Marsters Q&A's, Creative Panels Head Programming At Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines

Holly Marie Combs, Jon Heder, Barry Bostwick, Micky Dolenz Q&A's, Gaming, Cosplay Sessions, Costume Contests All Weekend Long At Iowa Events Center
 
 
Micky Dolenz
Micky Dolenz
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Comic Con
* Programming
* Des Moines

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Des Moines - Iowa - US

Subject:
* Events

DES MOINES, Iowa - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Q&A sessions with standout celebrities Charlie Sheen (Hot Shots, "Two and a Half Men"), Dean Cain ("Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman," "Supergirl"), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City"), James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots"), Micky Dolenz ("The Monkees") and others, "Pokémon," and other gaming-themed panels, storytelling and comics creator sessions, adult and kids costume contests, after parties and cosplay panels highlight the programming offerings at Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines, May 19-21 at the Iowa Events Center. Most programming is included as part of the standard event admission and is in addition to the live entertainment options (magic, dancing, music, etc.) all weekend.


Some highlights of the more than 50 panels scheduled include:

• Interactive Q&A sessions with Sheen (Saturday, 12:30 p.m.), Marsters (Saturday, 3:30 p.m.), Cain (Saturday, 5 p.m.), Bostwick (Saturday, 2 p.m.), Marina Sirtis ("Star Trek: The Next Generation," Saturday, noon), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.), Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Pretty Little Liars," Saturday, 2:30 p.m.), Dolenz (Sunday, 1 p.m.) and Cas Anvar (Sunday, 2 p.m.).
• Wrestler panels featuring WWE® Superstars Seth Rollins® (Sunday, 11 a.m.) and Alexa Bliss™ (Sunday, 10 a.m.)
• Creator-themed hours featuring industry superstars Phil Hester ("The Wretch," "Green Arrow"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Barbara Slate ("Beauty and the Beast," "Archie"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Anthony G. Wedgeworth ("Advanced Dungeons & Dragons"), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist) and many others.
• Pop culture topically themed panels such as "Only Sheep Eat Rotten Tomatoes" with Dandridge (Friday, 5 p.m.), "Everything You Need To Know About Spider-Man And The Vulture" (Friday, 6 p.m.), "Back to the Future: Adventures in a DeLorean Time Machine" with Terry and Oliver Holler (Saturday, 4:30 p.m.), "Anime Trivia" (Sunday, 2 p.m.)
• "Name that Pokémon" (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) with cosplayer SuperKayce
• Video gaming free play all three days, featuring Street Fighter V, Tekken 7 and Super Smash Bros. Wii U and more, at the dedicated gaming area
• Kids programming all three days, including magic face painting, balloon animals, celebrity storytelling, superhero dance tournaments, ventriloquism, learn to draw, gaming tournaments (and Kids 10 and under are free every day with paid adult)
• World-famous Wizard World Comic Con Adult Costume Contest, Saturday at 7 p.m. and Kids Costume Contests on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.
• Cosplay with special guests Brit Bliss, SuperKayce, Princess Morgan and Knightmage, throughout the weekend

Unless noted, programming events take place in the designated General Programming Rooms or show floor stages at the convention center. VIP tickets or additional costs may apply to ensure access to select activities, as noted.

A full list of Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines programming is available at http://wizardworld.com/programming-entertainment/des-moines (subjects, guests, times and rooms subject to change).

Wizard World Comic Con Des Moines is the sixth in the 2017 series produced by Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD). For more on the event, visit http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/desmoines.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture, movies, television, cosplay, comics, gaming, graphic novels, toys, sci-fi, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service and Wizard World Rewards among its initiatives. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://wizardworld.com/comiccon

Media Contact
Wizard World
646-883-5022
***@wizardworld.com
End
Source:
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Comic Con, Programming, Des Moines
Industry:Event
Location:Des Moines - Iowa - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: May 10, 2017
Wizard World News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share