Industry News





Online graduate courses for science teachers open for summer registration

Montana State University's online graduate courses for science teachers are now open for summer registration.
 
 
Online courses for science teachers
BOZEMAN, Mont. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Montana State University's online graduate courses for science teachers are now open for summer registration.

The courses are all part of MSU National Teachers Enhancement Network (NTEN). Courses start at various dates in May and June, with the earliest beginning May 15. Students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, as enrollment requires admission to MSU.

Summer courses include 16 offerings in biology, Earth sciences, education, physics, math, microbiology and environmental science.

Several popular courses are returning, including the physics of renewable energy, environmental microbiology and the history of spaceflight and space technology.

Courses are open to all teachers and informal educators. Participants can take courses for professional development or start working toward a 12-credit graduate certificate or a master's degree in science education. Graduate certificates are available in science teaching: chemistry; science teaching: Earth science; science teaching: elementary school science; science teaching: life science; or science teaching: physics.

NTEN has reached more than 20,000 science teachers in its 23-year history.

For more information, or to register, see www.scienceteacher.org or contact Kelly Boyce at kboyce@montana.edu or (406) 994-6812.

The application deadline for summer is May 16. For admissions information, see http://www.montana.edu/gradschool/.

