Mosquito Tek LLC opens new offices in Raleigh NC
With the 2017 mosquito season already proving to show in increase in mosquito populations, Mosquito Tek decided to ramp up their extermination services by adding new locations and also increase both office and technician personnel as a way to combat what will prove to be their largest year to date. Mosquito Tek owner Brendon Cordell has been working within the pest control industry for more than 20 years, and has foreseen an industry increase in demand that has required the expansion of Mosquito Tek to meet the growing need for mosquito control services in the Research Triangle area of North Carolina.
Cities in and around the Triangle are experiencing phenomenal growth, and quite a few of the new communities are being built as waterfront properties where mosquitoes can breed easily. Both homes and companies that are located near water have the unfortunate downside of feeling the greatest impact of the mosquito season, but Mosquito Tek has made all the preparations necessary to kill mosquitoes in the locations where they can cause the most trouble.
Homeowners and companies can reach Mosquito Tek through their website and also by calling them at their new offices:
Mosquito Tek LLC
2210 Page Rd Suite 108
Raleigh, NC 27703
(919) 323-3901
Mon-Fri 9AM–5PM
https://www.mosquitofreeliving.com
Contact
Brendon Cordell
919-323-3901
***@gmail.com
