NAME Edu Event Management Students Achieves Great Placements In 2017
NAME offers the best event management courses in Kolkata and this year its students have been placed in leading companies like X-Factor PR and Events, CJ's, Beautiful Weddings in Kolkata, Red Launchers, and Mirage Weddings.
NAME (National Academy of Media & Events), an institute based in Kolkata, West Bengal was established to assist the thriving profession of event management. As a career-focussed institute, it offers the most comprehensive event management courses in the city. Its course are well-structured, and accommodate regular updates to the key aspects to keep up with the needs of this dynamic industry. NAME provides not only a suitable platform for new talents but also provides them excellent placement to help them launch their career in the Event Management industry.
This year students achieved the opportunities to showcase their talents in companies X-Factor PR and Events, CJ's, Beautiful Weddings in Kolkata, Red Launchers, and Mirage Weddings. Nisha Agrawal, a former student at NAME and now placed at Mirage Weddings exclaimed, ''NAME is one of the best media and events institute in the entire of Eastern Region with the best management and faculty. Joining the NAME family was one of the best decisions I took.'
NAME was present in many big events like Sunburn, India Speed Week, and many more, providing its students maximum exposure and hands on experience in planning and organizing major events. NAME offers Professional Diploma and Advanced Certification in Event Management and Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communication. These courses are well-designed and is imparted to students using a market proven teaching methodology that includes workshops, project work, case studies, industry speakers, live practical training, and soft skills and personality development.
NAME prepares its students with job and interview preparation sessions, internship, and intensive training provided by experts from the industry as it knows that recruiters always look for industry-ready talents. It is now emerging as the best management institute (http://bimtechbbsr.ac.in/
About NAME Edu: National Academy of Media and Events (N.A.M.E.) is a professional Institute providing knowledge in the fields of Event Management, Advertising, and Public Relations to help students turn into event entrepreneurs and professionals.
For more details and further enquiries, please visit http://nameedu.in/
Contact Information:
National Academy of Media and Events
MINTO PARK, The Regency Building, 4th Floor, Hungerford Street,
Kolkata 700 017, West Bengal
Phone no: 9830216321 / 033 4064 7272
Email id: info.nameedu@
