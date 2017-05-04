Country(s)
Property Manager Achieves ARM® Certification at Imperial Properties
Bukki Solanke, Property Manager has received Accredited Residential Manager certification
ARM certification is only the latest of Bukki's achievements. Prior to joining Imperial Properties in December 2015, he honed his property management skills in various capacities of the industry over the course of more than a decade. The recipient of a Certificate in Housing Management from the London Institute of Higher Learning, he has distinguished himself as a critical member of the Imperial Properties team during a period of considerable growth for the firm.
"All of us at Imperial Properties are very proud of what Bukki has accomplished in his time with our company, and we congratulate him on earning his ARM certification,"
To earn ARM certification, property management professionals must have residential real estate experience and complete a variety of courses related to the industry, as well as pass the certification examination. Courses cover material related to ethical, leadership, financial and management aspects of the property management industry.
Bukki's completion of the requirements for ARM certification makes him the latest property manager at Imperial Properties to earn the designation. Imperial Properties is Canada's first property management company to mandate that all its property managers obtain the designation.
About Imperial Properties
Imperial Properties offers its property management services to owners of residential and commercial properties from its offices in Winnipeg and Regina. The company prides itself on its ability to offer high quality service and operational consistency to its property owners, including those with properties in both markets. To learn more about Imperial Properties, visit http://www.imperialproperties.ca.
