 
News By Tag
* Lennar
* New Homes
* new homes in Snohomish
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Snohomish
  Washington
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Woodridge Glen Celebrates Grand Opening Success

 
 
Woodridge Glen celebrated a great opening weekend.
Woodridge Glen celebrated a great opening weekend.
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Lennar
New Homes
new homes in Snohomish

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Snohomish - Washington - US

Subject:
Products

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar Seattle celebrated a highly successful Grand Opening for Woodridge Glen, their newest community to Snohomish. About 100 people came out to attend the event, enjoy complimentary Cajun food from Jemil's Big Easy food truck and tour gorgeous model homes. With a limited number of only 27 homesites available, some of the initial homes were sold during the opening weekend.

"We were thrilled to have such a great event for this community," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This community is set in a beautiful location that's perfect for families and we've already seen a lot of interest signaling that this community will fill up quickly."

Prospective buyers and interested home shoppers are encouraged to act quickly to join the VIP program, as only a limited number of homes remain available. Woodridge Glen offers four distinctive floorplans in total, with sizes that range from 1,836 to 2,825 square feet of living space, 4 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 bathrooms.

Every home at Woodridge Glen boasts a modern open floorplan designed for the way people live today. Lennar's Eveyrthing's Included® program also helps add tremendous value and style to these homes by including a high level of standard features and upgrades popular among today's home shoppers. At Woodridge Glen, homeowners will enjoy items such as slab quartz countertops, premium flooring, stainless steel appliances (including double-oven and French door refrigerator), front and year landscaping, keyless home entry, tankless hot water heaters and so much more!

This community is now open! Interested parties should stop by the Welcome Home Center located at 12400 54th Drive SE, Snohomish WA. For more information please visit www.lennar.com/seattle.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
End
Source:
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Tags:Lennar, New Homes, new homes in Snohomish
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Snohomish - Washington - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lennar PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share