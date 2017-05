Woodridge Glen Celebrates Grand Opening Success

Woodridge Glen celebrated a great opening weekend.

-- Lennar Seattle celebrated a highly successful Grand Opening for Woodridge Glen, their newest community to Snohomish. About 100 people came out to attend the event, enjoy complimentary Cajun food from Jemil's Big Easy food truck and tour gorgeous model homes. With a limited number of only 27 homesites available, some of the initial homes were sold during the opening weekend."We were thrilled to have such a great event for this community," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This community is set in a beautiful location that's perfect for families and we've already seen a lot of interest signaling that this community will fill up quickly."Prospective buyers and interested home shoppers are encouraged to act quickly to join the VIP program, as only a limited number of homes remain available. Woodridge Glen offers four distinctive floorplans in total, with sizes that range from 1,836 to 2,825 square feet of living space, 4 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 bathrooms.Every home at Woodridge Glen boasts a modern open floorplan designed for the way people live today. Lennar's Eveyrthing's Included® program also helps add tremendous value and style to these homes by including a high level of standard features and upgrades popular among today's home shoppers. At Woodridge Glen, homeowners will enjoy items such as slab quartz countertops, premium flooring, stainless steel appliances (including double-oven and French door refrigerator), front and year landscaping, keyless home entry, tankless hot water heaters and so much more!This community is now open! Interested parties should stop by the Welcome Home Center located at 12400 54Drive SE, Snohomish WA. For more information please visit www.lennar.com/ seattle With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.