News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Woodridge Glen Celebrates Grand Opening Success
"We were thrilled to have such a great event for this community," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar Seattle. "This community is set in a beautiful location that's perfect for families and we've already seen a lot of interest signaling that this community will fill up quickly."
Prospective buyers and interested home shoppers are encouraged to act quickly to join the VIP program, as only a limited number of homes remain available. Woodridge Glen offers four distinctive floorplans in total, with sizes that range from 1,836 to 2,825 square feet of living space, 4 to 5 bedrooms and 2.5 to 3 bathrooms.
Every home at Woodridge Glen boasts a modern open floorplan designed for the way people live today. Lennar's Eveyrthing's Included® program also helps add tremendous value and style to these homes by including a high level of standard features and upgrades popular among today's home shoppers. At Woodridge Glen, homeowners will enjoy items such as slab quartz countertops, premium flooring, stainless steel appliances (including double-oven and French door refrigerator)
This community is now open! Interested parties should stop by the Welcome Home Center located at 12400 54th Drive SE, Snohomish WA. For more information please visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse