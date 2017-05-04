News By Tag
Claery & Hammond, LLP Will Sponsor the San Diego LGBT Pride 2017 Parade
Claery & Hammond LLP, a family law firm in Los Angeles, has chosen to sponsor and contribute to the upcoming San Diego LGBT Pride 2017 parade.
The law firm has a history of supporting many social and philanthropic causes, ranging from advocating for equal rights for all to facilitating multiple merit-based college scholarships. Attorneys Lance Claery and Eli V. Hammond deeply hope that other law firms will consider sponsoring the San Diego LGBT Pride 2017 parade as well. In particular, Mr. Hammond, one of the firm's two partners and a Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS), is regarded as a highly altruistic individual who truly enjoys helping others in any way he can. It is his hope that a larger, more diversified group of event sponsors will only further and better spread awareness of the cause.
This year, Claery & Hammond, LLP stands among other supporters, including the 1990s pop sensation En Vogue, who will be reuniting and performing this year. Other well-known artists and celebrity advocates for equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community will also attend the 2017 SD Pride festival.
About the San Diego LGBT Pride 2017 Parade
The annual San Diego Pride Parade is among the largest in the United States, gaining both international media coverage and the adoration of tens of thousands of street spectators. The specific purpose of this organization is to produce civic, cultural, and educational programs that support and encourage pride within San Diego's lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities. San Diego's Pride funding primarily consists of Pride Festival fees paid by participating associations, charges related to admissions and concessions, fees paid by entrants in the parade, and corporate or small business sponsorships. Groups like Claery & Hammond, LLP that decide to sponsor this event play a large role in ensuring it comes together successfully, year after year.
San Diego Pride has an extensive and impressive history of philanthropic efforts and events, having been officially formed in 1974. The organization uses a famous five-pronged approach to giving back to the community, which includes contributions to the LGBT Center, support given directly to individual community members and families, funding relevant grants, partnering with community-level businesses or groups, and offering backing to other pride and progression groups, such as those fighting for equal women's rights. In 1994, San Diego Pride became a nonprofit organization and has given more than $1 million each year to a wide variety of LGBT organizations as it continues to be a strong source of both pride and respect for all LGBTQ+ communities, both around San Diego and the world.
Event information:
Date: Saturday, July 15th, 2017 to Sunday, July 16th, 2017
Time: Begins officially at 11:00 AM PST
Starting location: Hillcrest Pride Flag (University Avenue and Normal Street), San Diego
Interested parties can visit https://sdpride.org/
(619) 299-2008
***@claerygreen.com
