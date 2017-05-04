News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Life Cycles in Balance and Women's Integrative Health announce a new product!
Awesome Fertility Bundle is now available for purchase. For a limited time it is on SALE!
What you will receive:
• Your Nutritional Guide to Healthy Fertility - This guide has everything you need to support healthy fertility through nutrition. Comes complete with recipes, a meal planner, a fertility foods checklist along with dietary guidelines and suggested foods.
• Your Fertility Journal - This is a complete day-by-day journal with reference charts, tips for success, and journal pages for using for three months of tracking. You can keep track of your daily food intake, supplements, affirmations and more.
• 75 Affirmations for Fertility and Conception gives you affirmations and a page for reflection for each affirmation with directions for use.
Used together they are a good start for gaining control of your fertility journey!
You also receive two bonus guides for FREE!
All this for only $25 - a savings for over $150!
Order today!
Guiding you on the path to creating fertile ground for your baby's first home and empowering women . . .one birth at a time.
Order your bundle now! Click below to place your order.
http://womensintegrativehealthny.com/
www.womensintegrativehealthny.com
Contact
Women's Integrative Health
Kate and Lisa
info@womensintegrativehealthny.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse