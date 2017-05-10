'FEUD: Bette and Joan' Co-creator Michael Zam Tells All at Art of Brooklyn Film Festival

'FEUD: Bette and Joan' co-creator and NYU instructor Michael Zam joins his former student, AoBFF Guest Festival Director Dave Chan, to talk about writing, pitching and producing FEUD on Saturday, June 10 6PM at St. Francis College. The 7th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival runs June 3-11 in venues around Brooklyn with a full slate of screenings, panel discussions and filmmaker workshops.