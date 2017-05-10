Country(s)
'FEUD: Bette and Joan' Co-creator Michael Zam Tells All at Art of Brooklyn Film Festival
'FEUD: Bette and Joan' co-creator and NYU instructor Michael Zam joins his former student, AoBFF Guest Festival Director Dave Chan, to talk about writing, pitching and producing FEUD on Saturday, June 10 6PM at St. Francis College. The 7th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival runs June 3-11 in venues around Brooklyn with a full slate of screenings, panel discussions and filmmaker workshops.
From the nuts and bolts of the writing, to stories from the trenches, to getting it in the right hands and getting green-lit, Michael will also discuss what it's like to be involved in one of the most acclaimed TV shows of 2017. The event will take place Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 6PM at St. Francis College, 180 Remsen St. Brooklyn NY 11201. Tickets are available at at the festival site along with the full schedule of films and events for the 7th Annual Art of Brooklyn Film Festival (June 3-11.)
Michael Zam, BFA/MFA, author of the Black-Listed screenplay, Best Actress, has been developed into the hugely popular and highly-acclaimed 8-part miniseries, Feud, for FX in Spring 2017, starring Jessica Lange as Joan Crawford and Susan Sarandon as Bette Davis. He has also written scripts for DreamWorks, Plan B, and many others. Michael wrote the book for the Off-Broadway musical The Kid, based on Dan Savage's memoir, which won the Jerry Bock Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre and the Outer Critics Circle Award. The musical was nominated for a Drama Desk Award, Lucille Lortel Awards, and GLAAD Media Awards. He teaches screenwriting, film, and television writing at NYUSPS in the Center for Applied Liberal Arts.
Dave Chan is the #AoBFF17 Guest Festival Director and the founder of Navy Yard Films, a Brooklyn-based independent film production company. An acclaimed screenwriter and producer, his short comedy script "Fly!" is in development as an animated feature that he will produce and direct and his Family Guy spec script has won or placed in almost 25 competitions. Dave also regularly consults for television and movies including the taut action film "Ambushed" starring Vinnie Jones and a TV pilot currently in development at Fox.
About AoBFF:
Founded in 2011, the Art of Brooklyn is the only international, independent festival in the world devoted exclusively to Brooklyn's vibrant independent film and media scene— a local scene with global influence. AoBFF has entertained an average of 2k guests per festival from four continents, had over a half dozen distribution deals made for its premieres—and an HBO series. AoBFF has partnered with IFC Films, New York Women in Film and Television, Prime Latino Media, the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, NBC Universal, ESPN Films and more.
The 7th Annual AoBFF runs June 3-11 in venues across Brooklyn.
Tickets and schedule are available at http://theartofbrooklyn.org
