Dish Society Brings Its Local Eats to the Houston Heights in Fall 2018
Houston's Homegrown Farm-to-Table Darling Announces Plans to Leap Inside The Loop with Fourth Location
"The Heights was a no-brainer for us," said Aaron Lyons, who founded the company in 2014 based on a concept he developed during business school. "The area is blowing up and is full of our core demographic."
At its fourth location, Dish Society will serve the same seasonal fare as its previous locations, 75% of which is locally sourced from area farms and producers, but here more attention will be focused on the social component of its mission slogan, "Eat Local. Be Social." The newest location will include its more ambitious bar program featuring an expanded bar footprint and menu with even more craft beer selections, along with craft cocktails and wines. Additionally, Lyons plans to add communal games such as darts, shuffleboard, and foosball, as well as an extensive patio to encourage its patrons to linger longer. "We want to be your neighborhood hangout," says Lyons. "Come with your friends, bring your kids, bring your dogs. Just come hang out." To that end, the restaurant will remain open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.
The 3,800-square-
"I really like the direction the company is going," says Lyons. "We've definitely experienced growing pains but have learned from them and continue to focus on building a strong foundation for growth and consistency."
Lyons' strong business acumen and work ethic have certainly led the company's success. This past year alone, Dish Society was named one of the 40 Hottest Fast Casual Startups in the country by QSR Magazine (one of the leading sources for quick service/fast casual restaurants)
For more information visit http://www.dishsociety.com.
Dish Society
