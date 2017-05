Dish Society Brings Its Local Eats to the Houston Heights in Fall 2018

Houston's Homegrown Farm-to-Table Darling Announces Plans to Leap Inside The Loop with Fourth Location

-- Beloved local restaurant concept Dish Society is geared up for growth; in addition to existing locations in the Galleria area and Katy and the imminent opening of a third venue in Memorial, the company has signed a lease in the Heights and anticipates opening its doors in Fall 2018. The company's fourth location will reside at 1050 Yale St., in the mixed-use development known as Heights Central Station located at 11th and Yale streets, former home of the Heights Post Office. It is being developed by MFT Interests."The Heights was a no-brainer for us," said Aaron Lyons, who founded the company in 2014 based on a concept he developed during business school. "The area is blowing up and is full of our core demographic."It will be the first inner loop location for the three-year-old concept. The third location, which is under construction in the new Memorial Green project on Memorial Drive, is slated to open this August.At its fourth location, Dish Society will serve the same seasonal fare as its previous locations, 75% of which is locally sourced from area farms and producers, but here more attention will be focused on the social component of its mission slogan, "Eat Local. Be Social." The newest location will include its more ambitious bar program featuring an expanded bar footprint and menu with even more craft beer selections, along with craft cocktails and wines. Additionally, Lyons plans to add communal games such as darts, shuffleboard, and foosball, as well as an extensive patio to encourage its patrons to linger longer. "We want to be your neighborhood hangout," says Lyons. "Come with your friends, bring your kids, bring your dogs. Just come hang out." To that end, the restaurant will remain open until midnight on Friday and Saturday nights.The 3,800-square-foot space features an additional 1,000-square-foot patio and is expected to seat 150 between the two. Additionally, Dish Society will have more than 60 parking spaces along with offsite parking to handle robust anticipated evening and weekend business."I really like the direction the company is going," says Lyons. "We've definitely experienced growing pains but have learned from them and continue to focus on building a strong foundation for growth and consistency."Lyons' strong business acumen and work ethic have certainly led the company's success. This past year alone, Dish Society was named one of the 40 Hottest Fast Casual Startups in the country by QSR Magazine (one of the leading sources for quick service/fast casual restaurants)and the Houston Local Hero: Best Restaurant by Edible Houston magazine. Additionally Lyons was honored as the Greater Houston Restaurant Association's 2017 Restaurateur of the Year and named among Houston Business Journal's 40 Under 40 Class of 2016.For more information visit http://www.dishsociety.com