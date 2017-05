(NEW MUSIC) – Jay Jones x Hollygrove Keem x BTY YoungN – "Cut the Check" (0017th)

New Orleans' 17th Ward has long been known as a hotbed of solid and unique talent – a mecca, if you will.

-- The proverbial torch has been handed down from the legends to a new crop of lyrical creatives that includes and is a led by Jay Jones, Hollygrove Keem and prior to his recent untimely death, BTY YoungN. The trio has an amazing and unrivaled energy and are sure to leave quite a mark on the entertainment world.The trio's new album "Cut the Check" is a precursor to much more new music, but is a classic in and of itself. "Cut the Check" includes the smash hit with Fetty Wap entitled "The Zoo", and contains features from the legendary Jay Da Menace (of Black Menace), recent 300 signee Navè Monjo, T3, AR-Ab, Remyboy Monty, and C-Dash. Breakout hit "Stay Down" is also included in the dope tracklisting.Jay Jones recently began touring with Lil Wayne's Kloser 2 U Tour and has traveled across the U.S. performing in various shows, including Wayne's SXSW headlined show. Hollygrove Keem is a sought after rapper, having featured on countless songs with more material set to be released soon. At the time of his death on April 29, BTY YoungN was a rising star affiliated with Cash Money/Rich Gang, and was a well-known rapper and entertainment personality. His loss created a ripple effect throughout the music world."Cut the Check" is available for download/streaming everywhere music is sold, including iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Music, Spotify, Tidal, JPay, and hundreds of other international outlets.iTunes Link: https://itunes.apple.com/ us/album/cut- the-check/id1188827192 Follow on social media:Instagram @JayJones17th @HollygroveKeem0017th @BTY_YoungN @0017thRecordsTwitter @JayJones17th @Keem0017th @BTYYoungN @0017thWebsite: 0017th.com https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLc_4sr2BJT77phAVHw203J2S0xRXLSyW4