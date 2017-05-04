Skilled Nursing Hawaii Hale Ho Aloha

News By Tag
We are a professionally staffed long-term care facility that strives to treat your loved ones with respect and dignity. Hale Ho Aloha is located in Honolulu, Hawaii.
The most significant difference between nursing home and assisted living and care is the quantity and quality of care a resident may need. Assisted living residence is a long-term senior care option, providing personal care support services. Things such as, meals, medication management, bathing, dressing and transportation are usually included. Assisted living is also advantageous for people who would like to have some companionship and activities. There are some assisted living facilities that have more than one level of care and the resident can move to each level, as needed.
Nursing homes are for those seniors who require round the clock monitoring and medical assistance. These are patients who usually suffer from severe illnesses such cardiac and respiratory diseases, or are recovering from a serious injury such as a hip fracture
The adult children of aging parents need to understand certain things about these facilities. More to the point, what the facility cannot do for their parents. A sales pitch may describe what the facility can do. That is to be expected. But as a consumer, it is important to understand the difference between assisted living and nursing care.
It is important to understand that assisted living is not licensed to give nursing care. In most cases, assisted living communities are places where elderly adults live in a supervised community. Some personal care services available may be available. Meals, social activities, and help with daily activities such as bathing and dressing are typically offered at assisted living facilities. The focus here is to deliver a healthy, social environment, preventing residents from becoming socially isolated.
Nursing homes are similar to hospitals, as they must be to deliver skilled care to frail seniors. Assisted living facilities are not licensed by Medicare or Medicaid to give skilled care. Some facilities may have a separate skilled nursing facility on-site, but it will have its own license to deliver skilled nursing care. However, that license does not apply to the assisted living area even if the two facilities are located on the same campus or are operated by the same company.
Therefore, skilled nursing care may only be administered within a facility that is licensed to do so. Medicare and Medicaid also designate these homes as skilled nursing facilities. Skilled nursing facilities bill Medicare and/or Medicaid for skilled nursing care, so they must observe the many legal regulations and requirements.
Finding care for an aging parent is stressful and time consuming.
