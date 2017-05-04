News By Tag
L.HUNT to Release New Studio Endeavor, 'Desert Rose'
The album will be available on the Google Play store and L.HUNT's official YouTube channel will release a series of accompanying music videos for the songs on Desert Rose as well.
The award-winning narrative figurative painter, currently living in southern California, has been crafting Desert Rose since 1990. In 1992, he published an illustrated paperback book of the story, and in 2015 he began to produce the music for the project. Known for his eclectic artistic palette and prowess for exploring the relationships between music, written word, and theatre production, L.HUNT is an unconventional artist producing compelling, non-traditional work in the contemporary art scene.
The tale of Desert Rose is set against the backdrop of the southern California desert during the time of an oppressive society. One man, MINER, must overcome all odds and a cast of morally decrepit characters in his search for his true love, ROSE. "It is most certainly a societal commentary, challenging the prevailing ideas that we see every day in the media about what love really is," L.HUNT explained in a recent interview.
The surreal, genre-hopping journey through the burning hot California desert is not be missed. From the jazzy cocktail lounge tune 'Driftwood (I Know The Rains Will Come)' to the fifteen minute dance club masterpiece, 'Dance, Rust & Broken Glass,' the soundscapes on Desert Rose are as ever-changing as the characters that inspired them. The official album of the music from Desert Rose will be released via NoteSmith Studio. Fans can connect with L.HUNT and Desert Rose on the studio's official website and social networking.
