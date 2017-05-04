L.HUNT to Release New Studio Endeavor, 'Desert Rose'

Desert Rose by L.HUNT Album Cover

End

-- The independent writer and producerwill soon release his newest creative effort, a collection of studio renditions of music from his upcoming stage opera,The album will be available on thestore and's official YouTube channel will release a series of accompanying music videos for the songs onas well.The award-winning narrative figurative painter, currently living in southern California, has been craftingsince 1990. In 1992, he published an illustrated paperback book of the story, and in 2015 he began to produce the music for the project. Known for his eclectic artistic palette and prowess for exploring the relationships between music, written word, and theatre production,is an unconventional artist producing compelling, non-traditional work in the contemporary art scene.The tale ofis set against the backdrop of the southern California desert during the time of an oppressive society. One man, MINER, must overcome all odds and a cast of morally decrepit characters in his search for his true love, ROSE.explained in a recent interview.The surreal, genre-hopping journey through the burning hot California desert is not be missed. From the jazzy cocktail lounge tune 'Driftwood (I Know The Rains Will Come)' to the fifteen minute dance club masterpiece, 'Dance, Rust & Broken Glass,' the soundscapes onare as ever-changing as the characters that inspired them. The official album of the music fromwill be released via. Fans can connect withandon the studio's official website and social networking.