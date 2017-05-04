Country(s)
BlackSun Announces Web Security as a Service with the addition of the BlackShield platform
BlackSun.ca has announced it has created Web Security as a Service("WSAAS") with the addition of "BlackShield". BlackShield is a website security platform that enables customers to monitor, repair and restore the condition of their website and data.
BlackSun's BlackShield service will defend against insecure code being exploited - protecting websites from brute force attacks, DDoS attacks, SQL injection, malicious web bots and hackers. BlackShield prevents attacks by taking away the methods most often used to crack insecure code.
In addition to blocking attacks, BlackShield employs continuous Malware and Hack detection scanning services. By monitoring alterations to website code and file structure, the website owner can be notified of unauthorized access in real time. The first step to recovery is recognition, and the BlackShield monitoring service will mean website owners are always up to date on the status of their website.
Next, the service provides repair and restore functionality to mitigate interruptions or downtime that may result from an infection. Compromised sites can be quickly and easily cleaned up, saving valuable time and offering the peace of mind to get back to business.
Finally, BlackShield monitors and maintains the business's online reputation so that it can avoid being blacklisted by search engines.
"BlackSun is excited to offer these additional tools and packages to protect against insecure code that may exist inside various customer websites," says Steve Rogoschewsky, CEO of BlackSun Inc. "Over the years, we have included various forms of technologies to harden our environment which include many hardware and software solutions to detect and mitigate various threats. The addition of our BlackShield service offers an additional option for customers that need help fixing and protecting against insecurities that often lie within their website code. Our team has the capability of instantly "cleaning up" websites that have been compromised for those that need assistance in getting their site back online quickly."
With the WSAAS launch, BlackSun has also added two new plans into its suite of web hosting and ecommerce offerings. These plans (known as "Secure PLUS" and "Secure PRIME") both include the Halo Plus Hosting Plan features along with a 256 bit Rapid SSL security certificate – offering customers their first level of defence including a $10,000 warranty of the SSL key. In addition, the Secure PRIME plan is also bundled with BlackSun's BlackShield service.
Rogoschewsky clarifies that his security team can assist owners of compromised websites - including those that do not host with BlackSun. By subscribing to BlackSun's BlackShield service, customers can maintain their current web hosting while integrating all of the benefits of BlackShield with their existing website.
More information on the BlackShield service can be found at https://blacksun.ca/
The order forms for a secure web hosting plan can be found at https://blacksun.ca/
