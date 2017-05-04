News By Tag
Advanced Discovery Solutions Expert to Speak at Philadelphia Chapter Meeting for Women in eDiscovery
WHO: Dkeith Wilson, senior vice president, solutions from Advanced Discovery will be a presenter along with Michael Sarlo from HaystackID. Wilson is responsible for the Expert Advisors team which works closely with clients to design customized solutions, including identifying the most appropriate technologies and workflow designs to meet specific case requirements.
WHAT: Social Media & Phones/Tablets - Collection to Production
2016 witnessed a continued shift by organizations away from email as the main form of communication and toward social media, unified communications, and a variety of cloud-based messaging platforms. Subsequently, eDiscovery mandates followed with several legal cases focused on a firm's obligation to preserve these new communications sources. How will this trend shape eDiscovery preparedness in 2017 and beyond?
WHO SHOULD ATTEND: All members of Women in eDiscovery Philadelphia Chapter
WHEN: Wednesday, May 17 from 11:45 - 1:00 PM
WHERE: King & Spalding LLP - Atlanta Office
1180 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309 (https://www.evite.com/
About Advanced Discovery
Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002 to find what matters, when it matters. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet and Legal Placements Inc., offer expert advisory consulting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosting and processing, managed document review, legal placement solutions and more, supported by patent-pending applications and numerous state-of-the-
For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Advanced Discovery
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
