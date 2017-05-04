 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Advanced Discovery Solutions Expert to Speak at Philadelphia Chapter Meeting for Women in eDiscovery

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- EVENT: Women in eDiscovery Philadelphia Chapter Meeting

WHO: Dkeith Wilson, senior vice president, solutions from Advanced Discovery will be a presenter along with Michael Sarlo from HaystackID. Wilson is responsible for the Expert Advisors team which works closely with clients to design customized solutions, including identifying the most appropriate technologies and workflow designs to meet specific case requirements.

WHAT: Social Media & Phones/Tablets - Collection to Production

2016 witnessed a continued shift by organizations away from email as the main form of communication and toward social media, unified communications, and a variety of cloud-based messaging platforms. Subsequently, eDiscovery mandates followed with several legal cases focused on a firm's obligation to preserve these new communications sources. How will this trend shape eDiscovery preparedness in 2017 and beyond?

WHO SHOULD ATTEND: All members of Women in eDiscovery Philadelphia Chapter

WHEN: Wednesday, May 17 from 11:45 - 1:00 PM

WHERE: King & Spalding LLP - Atlanta Office

1180 Peachtree Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309 (https://www.evite.com/event/011137VIBOUXZQ7SUEPHGQCL2KBRK...)

About Advanced Discovery

Advanced Discovery is an award-winning and leading global eDiscovery and litigation support provider, partnering with law firms and corporations since 2002 to find what matters, when it matters. Advanced Discovery and its global family of companies, Millnet and Legal Placements Inc., offer expert advisory consulting, data preservation and forensic collection, early case assessment, hosting and processing, managed document review, legal placement solutions and more, supported by patent-pending applications and numerous state-of-the-art and secure facilities around the world. The company employs leading professionals in the industry, applies defensible workflows and provides proprietary and industry-proven technology across all phases of the eDiscovery life cycle. This devotion to excellence has earned Advanced Discovery inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in the United States and recognition as the highest-level Best in Service Relativity solutions partner for five consecutive years.

For more information, please visit www.advanceddiscovery.com. Follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/search?q=advanced+discovery) and LinkedIn.

Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Advanced Discovery
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
Click to Share