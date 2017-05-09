 
Atlanta Black Family Reunion 2017

Reconnect, Inspire & Uplift the Black Family at the Georgia International Convention Center
 
 
Atlanta Black Family Reunion
Atlanta Black Family Reunion
 
ATLANTA - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Atlanta Black Family Reunion (August 5-6) kicks into overdrive this year celebrating and uplifting African-American families at the Georgia International Convention Center. The two-day event will encourage, educate, entertain and provide resources, products and information that empower the black family. Last year, more than 3,000 people attended and this year, those numbers are expected to grow.

Family reunions historically serve as an annual pilgrimage for many black families across the country and Atlanta Black Family Reunion 2017 is an event where that legacy will be affirmed. Organizers have uniquely combined commerce, conversation, food and family-fun under one roof. More than 150 vendors will be available to share clothing, crafts, insider beauty and hair tips along with delicious cuisine and decadent treats.

Children will have a ball with face paint, games and prizes in the Kid's Village. Women will indulge in the Beauty Zone where renowned beauty, hair and style experts will offer one-on-one advice. Men will receive access to cutting edge grooming and self-care products inside the Barbershop. Moms who are dynamite home cooks can put their skills to the test in the fierce yet friendly competition, "Your Mama Can Cook Contest".

Entertainment will be a big draw at this year's event.  Several major appearances are scheduled to be announced in the coming days. Past celebrity guests include Singer, Angie Stone; Actor, Lamman Rucker and TV Judge, Lauren Lake.

Atlanta Black Family Reunion also hosts thought-provoking and informative seminars. This year organizers want to empower black families to build financial wealth.

Seminars include:

·         Entrepreneurial Empowerment

·         Wealth Building for Retirement

·         Breaking into the Film & Music Industry

·         Career Access after Criminal or Financial Setbacks and much more…

Major sponsors include Morgan & Morgan, the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, Radio Partner V-103 The People's Station and Television Partner, WXIA/11Alive.

Doors open at 11A.M. Admission is $10 per person. Group rates are available for $7 per person and $5 for seniors. Tickets are available online at www.atlantablackfamilyreunion.com.

Atlanta Black Family Reunion was founded in 2013 by Keith Lamont Stanley, CEO of KLS Marketing. To learn more about Atlanta Black Family Reunion visit www.atlantablackfamilyreunion.com

Facebook/ablackfamilyreunion
Twitter: @tbf_reunion
Instagram: @theblackfamilyreunion

Contact
Kaliah Henton-Jones
Henton Jones Media
***@hentonjonesmedia.com
End
Source:Atlanta Black Family Reunion
Email:***@hentonjonesmedia.com Email Verified
