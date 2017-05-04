News By Tag
25th Annual Summer Nights Classic Car Show Downtown Downers Grove
Our Car Show is 25 years old and has grown to be an amazing show. We want everyone to enjoy themselves while in attendance. This includes the car show participants, the patrons, our businesses, their customers & the Community of Downers Grove as a whole. In an effort to make this show better & to continue for the next 25 years we are putting out a friendly reminder of the rules we expect our Car Show Participants to follow. By following these rules you are helping us ensure that the Classic Car Show continues Downtown Downers Grove! Thank you for your support of this wonderful event & our Downtown Businesses!
A friendly reminder of our 2017 Car Show rules:
· No Car Show parking allowed until 5:00 p.m.
· Do not block the sidewalks or business entrances.
· No coolers on the sidewalk.
· Reserving spaces is not allowed.
· No excessive acceleration.
· No loud speakers.
· No open exhaust.
Visitors can find parking in our surrounding parking lots as well as the parking deck at 945 Curtiss Street. The parking deck is free on Fridays after 3pm.
Please visit downtowndg.org or call 630-725-0991 for more details.
Erin Venezia evenezia@downtowndg.org
