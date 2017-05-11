 
Blogger and the Brand: Shop – Influencers Drive Sales for Vera Bradley

Ombre Digital presents the firs tBlogger and the Brand Shop, a unique collaborative event where seven NYC style bloggers have joined to promote Vera Bradley's latest summer collection, proving influencers drive traffic online as well as offline.
 
 
Blogger and the Brand Shop to be held at Vera Bradley in Soho, NYC
Blogger and the Brand Shop to be held at Vera Bradley in Soho, NYC
 
NEW YORK - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Set to be held in the highly instagrammable New York City flagship of Vera Bradley, Ombre Digital presents Blogger and the Brand Shop. An extension of a very well received influencer and small business networking event series titled Blogger and the Brand, the Shop event will be the first of its kind to showcase the duality of fashion bloggers' ability to affect brands online as well as off. Seven young style influencers, Melanie of @melaniesutra, Vivien of @iamvivientatham, Bianca of @thebscene, Alexandra of @alexandra_chloe, Mary of @layersofchicblog, Meghan of @yourdarlingstyle and Tatiana of @weshopinheels will co-promote and host the invite-only Spring affair in the brand's Soho store alongside the Ombre Digital team.

Guests, who will include fashionistas, fellow influencers, brand loyalists, creatives and media supporters will have exclusive access to shop the latest looks and styles from Vera Bradley in a room filled with the ambience of DJ Hey Its Jenna over glasses graciously poured by Domaine Select Wines & Spirits, a global purveyor of high quality wines and spirits. Globally recognized beauty brand Aveda will provide swag for those in attendance, a continuation of their commitment to holistic beauty.

Kim Westwood of Shopping Links, a longtime partner of Ombre Digital, will also invite established bloggers from their influencer network to join the festivities and encourage other bloggers to join their platform for the opportunity to collaborate with brands such as Vera Bradley, Mark Spencer and Macys.

Vera Bradley, as the first host of the Shop series, is graciously collaborating with Ombre Digital through its local community focused event activations in the New York City flagship. The SOHO based flagship has already supported local fashion initiatives through hosting events for the Laboratory Institute of Merchandising and the New York University Fashion team.

Blogger and the Brand is an event series that seeks to show the continued importance of influencers in developing small fashion businesses and vice versa. With the addition of the Shop series, this marks the fourth unique event dedicated to building quality relationships in fashion and beauty year-round.

Blogger and the Brand Shop will take place on Wednesday, May 31st at 6 PM. To request an invite or for more information, please contact info@ombredigital.co.

Photos and information available upon request to members of the Press.

