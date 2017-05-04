News By Tag
National Parks Getting Too Much Love, Record Visits Bring Challenges: Let a Tour Operator Do It
Because vacation time is too precious for frustration and anxiety, vacation planning that includes putting a tour operator in charge of the logistics can buy peace of mind and a better experience.
The good news is that more and more people are enjoying America's "best idea." The downside is that roads and entrance stations are more crowded than ever, parking is hard to find, campgrounds are booked full by noon, restaurant reservations are difficult to secure and for those waiting too long to book lodging, there's no room left at the inn.
Because vacation time is too precious for such factors as frustration and anxiety, advance vacation planning that includes putting a professional tour operator in charge of the logistics can help buy peace of mind and a better overall experience.
"When a national park is in the equation, a good tour company can give you the kind of quality park vacation that just might not be possible on your own," said Dan Austin, President of Austin Adventures (https://www.austinadventures.com/
Austin's company offers a good reason of why one should consider a tour operator for a national park vacation. "We have stayed ahead of the growth curve by adding capacity and trip departures. We also work hard to block the best rooms inside a park, a year or more in advance." This is an investment (and risk) to the tour operator, having to secure everything so far into the future. But in Austin Adventures' case, it has been a winning strategy.
Where an individual or family may find frustration going it on their own, booking through an operator can make the process pain-free. A tour operator has the rooms, the restaurant reservations and sightseeing logistics all worked out. They alleviate parking woes by dropping guests off at a trailhead and picking them up at a different spot later. They can also avoid the masses because they know where the crowds aren't as well as the best times to be there (on Austin's Yellowstone Park trips they often avoid the crowds at Old Faithful by visiting at sunrise – a short walk from their lodge).
"Guests benefit from our expertise, 'insider's knowledge and long-standing park connections,"
Rick Hoeninghausen is Director of Sales & Marketing for Yellowstone National Park Lodges. He said tour operators know the area, inside and outside the park, as well as the best places to stay, eat, view wildlife, etc. They have highly trained guides who are focused on customer service, safety and security, as well as having fun.
He went on to explain that quality tour operators often build in special touches that enhance the experience for their guests. For example, Austin Adventures will surprise their guests with fresh made ice cream and fruit parfaits served along the hiking trail.
"We like working with Austin Adventures because we know their guests are getting a very special and unique Yellowstone experience, one that's characterized by creative and thoughtful itineraries, expert and engaging guides, and personal attention. Their guests are our guests when staying in the park, and we know these guests are some of the happiest visitors we'll serve!" Hoeninghausen said.
Some of Austin Adventures' most popular National Park family itineraries include Yellowstone Family Adventure (http://www.austinadventures.com/
About Austin Adventures
Based in Billings, MT, Austin Adventures has spent more than 40 years building an international reputation as a top provider of luxury, pre-set and custom-designed small group tours for adults and families to the world's most captivating destinations. In 2013, Austin Adventures joined the Xanterra Parks & Resorts® (http://www.xanterra.com/)
