 
News By Tag
* Wedding Entertainment
* Wedding Photo Video
* Wedding Flowers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Manhattan
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Wedding Event Planning Firm Veterans Expand To Manhattan

New to Town with 26 Years Experience in the Wedding Industry
 
 
Award Winning Wedding Entertainment, Photography, Videography & Flowers
Award Winning Wedding Entertainment, Photography, Videography & Flowers
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wedding Entertainment
Wedding Photo Video
Wedding Flowers

Industry:
Event

Location:
Manhattan - New York - US

Subject:
Companies

MANHATTAN, N.Y. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- James Anthony, CEO of Pure Platinum Party, announces a new location opened in Manhattan, NY. Expanding our clientele to a third location in the tri­state area is beyond rewarding. We exclusively service weddings and offer our couples an array of award winning services that include entertainment, photography, videography and flowers. We like to give our clients the experience of having a "one stop shop" where they can book all award winning wedding services under one roof.

Pure Platinum Party's Manhattan office is located at 387 Park Avenue South. We are open seven days a week and are by appointment only. With our large conference room it gives us a space to showcase each of our award winning services. Being a "one stop shop" we feel we add extreme value to our clients wedding day and consider ourselves the new wedding planners for the millennials. In addition, we have the privilege of having our very own wedding coordinators to assist you in planning your special day. Weddings are the only function that we devote 100% of our energy and resources to. This helps us to ensure that your once in a lifetime event is perfect. Weddings are what we love to do and it shows! "From the wedding coordinators in our showroom to our multi talented staff of professional DJ's, Live Musicians, Photographers, Videographers, Floral Designers and Photo Booth Attendants, we all share the same commitment to providing our couples with a wedding to build a dream on." says James Anthony, CEO.

Pure Platinum Party is proud to be celebrating its 26th year in business and continues to expand daily and has since expanded into three office locations throughout the tri­-state area to accommodate its substantial growth. Pure Platinum Party has been voted Knot Best of Weddings in New Jersey (voted #1 in our market by our NJ clients, representing the top 2% of wedding professionals), and also voted Knot Best of Weddings in New York (voted #1 in our market by our  NY clients, representing the top 2% of wedding professionals) 7 years in a row, and inducted into the Knots prestigious and very exclusive Wedding Hall of Fame (which represents only 1% of the top wedding professionals on the Knot Wedding Network). In addition to those great honors we are also very proud to have received The Couples Choice Award from our clients on the WeddingWire Network 3 years in a row (representing the top 5% of wedding professionals on the WeddingWire Network).

To request an appointment at our new Manhattan location, visit www.pureplatinumparty.com/contact-us/ or call 646-952-8954.

Contact
Pure Platinum Party
646-952-8954
info@pureplatinumparty.com
End
Source:
Email:***@pureplatinumparty.com Email Verified
Tags:Wedding Entertainment, Wedding Photo Video, Wedding Flowers
Industry:Event
Location:Manhattan - New York - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Pure Platinum Party PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share