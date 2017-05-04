News By Tag
Wedding Event Planning Firm Veterans Expand To Manhattan
New to Town with 26 Years Experience in the Wedding Industry
Pure Platinum Party's Manhattan office is located at 387 Park Avenue South. We are open seven days a week and are by appointment only. With our large conference room it gives us a space to showcase each of our award winning services. Being a "one stop shop" we feel we add extreme value to our clients wedding day and consider ourselves the new wedding planners for the millennials. In addition, we have the privilege of having our very own wedding coordinators to assist you in planning your special day. Weddings are the only function that we devote 100% of our energy and resources to. This helps us to ensure that your once in a lifetime event is perfect. Weddings are what we love to do and it shows! "From the wedding coordinators in our showroom to our multi talented staff of professional DJ's, Live Musicians, Photographers, Videographers, Floral Designers and Photo Booth Attendants, we all share the same commitment to providing our couples with a wedding to build a dream on." says James Anthony, CEO.
Pure Platinum Party is proud to be celebrating its 26th year in business and continues to expand daily and has since expanded into three office locations throughout the tri-state area to accommodate its substantial growth. Pure Platinum Party has been voted Knot Best of Weddings in New Jersey (voted #1 in our market by our NJ clients, representing the top 2% of wedding professionals)
To request an appointment at our new Manhattan location, visit www.pureplatinumparty.com/
Pure Platinum Party
646-952-8954
info@pureplatinumparty.com
