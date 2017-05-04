Tholens' Landscape and Garden Center Launches New Site

Tholens' Landscape and Garden Center is Kankakee's premier greenhouse, florist, nursery, and landscape design firm all in one, and they have launched a new website in order to better serve their customers.

-- Tholens' Landscape and Garden Center has launched a new website at www.tholenshgs.com in an effort to better accommodate and serve their clients in Kankakee and Bourbonnais, IL.Tholens' Landscape and Garden Center is the best option for a florist, greenhouse, nursery, or landscape design and installation services in the area. Visit either of their locations in Kankakee or Bourbonnais in order to see for yourself all that they can do—they have a collection of pottery, a potting shed in-house, the area's best selection of balled and burlapped trees and shrubs, and a gift shop full of amazing and thoughtful gifts.Tholens' old site had a lot of information and too little space to fit it all in. The new site is clean-cut, concise, and clear. There are even custom forms and printable coupons that can only be redeemed by taking them off the website.In addition to their in-house services and impressive collection of products, Tholens' is also Kankakee's best design and installation provider for landscapes, outdoor living areas, and brick pavement. To learn more about their complete list of services and products, visit their new website today!Tholens' Landscape and Garden Center's website was designed by LinkPoint Media, a Bourbonnais, Illinois-based Web design company specializing in sites for small businesses and nonprofits. LinkPoint Media has also designed sites for The Total Parent, World Conflicts Books, and the Kankakee chapter of Habitat for Humanity. Find them online at www.linkpointmedia.com.