 
News By Tag
* Carbon Accounting
* Ontarios Climate Action Plan
* Greenhouse Gas
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Whitby
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
18171615141312

Durham Sustain Ability Launches Carbon Accounting Solution for Durham Region Businesses

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Carbon Accounting
* Ontarios Climate Action Plan
* Greenhouse Gas

Industry:
* Environment

Location:
* Whitby - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
* Projects

WHITBY, Ontario - May 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Durham Sustain Ability (DSA) today announced the implementation of Verisae, the Durham Partners in Project Green solution to measure, manage and reduce the environmental impact of member businesses across Durham Region. This signals another significant step in DSA's drive to improve the overall environmental performance of the business community in Durham.

Supported in part by the Government of Ontario's Green Investment Fund in 2016 through DSA's partnership with Sustainability CoLab, the carbon accounting software enables Durham Partners in Project Green members to identify opportunities to reduce their environmental impact, set specific targets for GHG reductions and monitor performance over time ensuring that the associated financial savings are achieved.

"We selected the Verisae's carbon accounting solution for our members because it makes the whole process of tracking their emissions quicker, easier and cost-effective. Our participating members are able to track and monitor their carbon emissions and set focused reduction targets as a result. The software allows us to track the emissions and targets set by our members which, in turn, helps us build programming to address the support members need to reach their goals." said Christine Ball, Executive Director, Durham Sustain Ability.

DSA is currently piloting the tool with 5 members and looks forward to rolling it out to their entire member base by the fall of 2017.

About DPPG: Through new forms of business to business collaboration, Durham Partners in Project Green (http://www.sustain-ability.ca/business-program) delivers programming that helps businesses reduce energy and resource costs, uncover new business opportunities, and address everyday operational challenges sustainably and cost effectively.

Contact
Lauren Fowler
***@sustain-ability.ca
End
Source:
Email:***@sustain-ability.ca Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Durham Sustain Ability News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share