Durham Sustain Ability Launches Carbon Accounting Solution for Durham Region Businesses
Supported in part by the Government of Ontario's Green Investment Fund in 2016 through DSA's partnership with Sustainability CoLab, the carbon accounting software enables Durham Partners in Project Green members to identify opportunities to reduce their environmental impact, set specific targets for GHG reductions and monitor performance over time ensuring that the associated financial savings are achieved.
"We selected the Verisae's carbon accounting solution for our members because it makes the whole process of tracking their emissions quicker, easier and cost-effective. Our participating members are able to track and monitor their carbon emissions and set focused reduction targets as a result. The software allows us to track the emissions and targets set by our members which, in turn, helps us build programming to address the support members need to reach their goals." said Christine Ball, Executive Director, Durham Sustain Ability.
DSA is currently piloting the tool with 5 members and looks forward to rolling it out to their entire member base by the fall of 2017.
