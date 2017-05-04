News By Tag
The term assisted living can mean a variety of possibilities. Each allows a person to select the best solution for their needs. Some that are considering a move from their current living situation into an assisted living facility many times ask the same questions about the options that are available to them in an assisted living facility. A common question that is asked often is how assisted living differs from skilled nursing facilities. This article will distinguish between the two care options.
Skilled nursing services are most usually needed following a hospitalization or major decline in the health of a person. Staying in a skilled nursing facility is most often temporary and is focused on rehabilitation and regaining a measure of good health. This stay is intended to prepare the resident to return to their independent living situation. Staying time periods will vary by patient according to their needs and general health. One such place for skilled nursing Honolulu Hale Ho Aloha (http://www.halehoaloha.com/
An assisted living facility typically will provide help with meal preparation, dressing, grooming, medications, and bathing. This support is provided in a setting that is most often residential in nature and is intended to be more of a permanent situation. The attraction of assisted living services and facilities is that they are there and available on the days that a resident might not be feeling capable of self-managing their everyday activities and needs.. There is, however, a strong focus on encouraging as high a level of independence as possible for the residents that choose to live in assisted living. This means that assisted living residents continue to enjoy the freedom to set their own schedules and pursue hobbies and interests as they choose.
When looking for a facility for assisted living or skilled nursing Honolulu Hale Ho Aloha is an outstanding choice.
