 
News By Tag
* Psychic Fair
* Energy Healer
* Psychic Reading
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Avon Lake
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

4th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair Sponsored by Seeds of Wellness

Event on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 11 am to 4 pm at Landings Club House, 425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio
 
 
Holistic & Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH
Holistic & Psychic Fair in Avon Lake, OH
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Psychic Fair
* Energy Healer
* Psychic Reading

Industry:
* Event

Location:
* Avon Lake - Ohio - US

Subject:
* Events

AVON LAKE, Ohio - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Seeds of Wellness is sponsoring their annual Holistic and Psychic Fair at the Landing Club House in Avon Lake, OH on Sunday, May 21. The fair features four energy healers, health products, five psychics, essential oils and unique gift items from local vendors.

"This is a great way for people to experience energy healers and psychics," states Seeds of Wellness co-owner, Lynne Hamilton. "We are also excited to offer a place for local vendors to introduce their products to others."

Energy healers Lynne Hamilton, Greg Kendzior, Jerome Masek and Linda Street (Rays of Light) use different techniques to help heal and balance the body's energy. Other vendors offer essential oils, handmade products, spirit drawings, beauty products and more.

Pat Beers and Greg Nicholas, two of Seeds of Wellness' regular psychics, are offering psychic readings along with Don Schilk, Josephine Schrader and PJ Zepp. "Each psychic provides a unique reading experience," Brenda Mayo, the other co-owner remarks.

People will also have the opportunity to learn about human trafficking from Human Trafficking Collaborative of Lorain County. This non-profit organization provides prevention education and awareness on the atrocities of modern day slavery and assisting with ongoing support and advocacy while exposing and disabling the culture of human trafficking within our community.

Brenda says, "It is important to learn how to prevent you and your loved ones from becoming a victim of human trafficking and ways you can help support this organization.

The Holistic and Psychic Fair occurs on Sunday, May 21, 11 am to 4 pm at the Landings Club House (425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012). Admission is free and all readings are $25.00 for 15 minutes. Information about the psychics and vendors can be found on Seeds of Wellness' website, http://www.seedsofwellnessllc.com/holistic_psychic_fair.php.

Contact
Brenda Mayo
440-933-7733
***@seedsofwellnessllc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@seedsofwellnessllc.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Seeds of Wellness News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share