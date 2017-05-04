News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
4th Annual Holistic and Psychic Fair Sponsored by Seeds of Wellness
Event on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 11 am to 4 pm at Landings Club House, 425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio
"This is a great way for people to experience energy healers and psychics," states Seeds of Wellness co-owner, Lynne Hamilton. "We are also excited to offer a place for local vendors to introduce their products to others."
Energy healers Lynne Hamilton, Greg Kendzior, Jerome Masek and Linda Street (Rays of Light) use different techniques to help heal and balance the body's energy. Other vendors offer essential oils, handmade products, spirit drawings, beauty products and more.
Pat Beers and Greg Nicholas, two of Seeds of Wellness' regular psychics, are offering psychic readings along with Don Schilk, Josephine Schrader and PJ Zepp. "Each psychic provides a unique reading experience,"
People will also have the opportunity to learn about human trafficking from Human Trafficking Collaborative of Lorain County. This non-profit organization provides prevention education and awareness on the atrocities of modern day slavery and assisting with ongoing support and advocacy while exposing and disabling the culture of human trafficking within our community.
Brenda says, "It is important to learn how to prevent you and your loved ones from becoming a victim of human trafficking and ways you can help support this organization.
The Holistic and Psychic Fair occurs on Sunday, May 21, 11 am to 4 pm at the Landings Club House (425 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012). Admission is free and all readings are $25.00 for 15 minutes. Information about the psychics and vendors can be found on Seeds of Wellness' website, http://www.seedsofwellnessllc.com/
Contact
Brenda Mayo
440-933-7733
***@seedsofwellnessllc.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse