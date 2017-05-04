News By Tag
Peabody Properties Veteran Residents Take Honor Flight to Nation's Capital
Bedford Green Apartments residents Jim Bancroft and Mike Kaminski visit WWII Memorial
Jim Bancroft and Mike Kaminski, residents at Bedford Green Apartments, a permanent supportive housing community for formerly homeless veterans age 55 and older, were flown to Washington, D.C., on April 30, courtesy of Honor Flight New England, a non-profit organization out of Hooksett, New Hampshire, dedicated to honoring America's most senior veterans. Through donations, Honor Flight New England transports our nation's heroes to D.C. to visit at memorials at no cost to the veteran. Top priority is given to World War II veterans, like Kaminski who is presently in a wheelchair.
Bancroft initiated the application process for Kaminski last August and then learned that the WW II veteran had been selected to be part of the April 30th Honor Flight New England. Bancroft accompanied Kaminski on the trip and assisted with all travel details associated with the recent flight out of Boston's Logan Airport.
"The Honor Flight New England trip was one neither Mike nor Jim will ever forget," said Bernice Dizon, property manager of Bedford Green Apartments. "Both men served their country proudly; and for Mike, the opportunity to visit the memorial honoring him and all fellow WW II veterans, was monumental."
About Peabody Properties, Inc.
Peabody Properties is a full-service real-estate firm which manages more than 11,000 units of housing, primarily in New England. The award-winning, privately held corporation and Accredited Management Organization (AMO) was incorporated in 1976 and is under the direction of Karen Fish-Will and Melissa Fish-Crane. In 1995, Peabody Properties recognized its long-term commitment to Resident Services as a unique area of expertise within the field of property management and established a new, specialty sector. Peabody Resident Services, Inc. is dedicated solely to the development of support services and programs for residents of affordable housing. Peabody Properties is designated as a Woman Business Enterprise (WBE), is certified by the Massachusetts State Office of Minority and Women Business Assistance (SOMWBA) and was recently ranked in the top 50 on the 2016 National Affordable Housing Management Association (NAHMA) Affordable 100 List. Peabody Properties maintains headquarters at 536 Granite Street, Braintree, MA 02184. The firm also has offices in New Jersey and Florida. For additional information please visit http://www.peabodyproperties.com.
PHOTO: Jim Bancroft (standing) and Mike Kaminski, both residents of Bedford Green Apartments in Bedford, arrive in Washington D.C. courtesy of Honor Flight New England
