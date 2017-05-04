News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Punch TV Studios Presents Underdogs of Comedy Tour Hosted by Head Writer for Show on Fox Beat Shazam
"The Underdogs of Comedy Tour" will be hosted by actor, writer, producer, comedian and radio host, Speedy.
Speedy has previously guest starred on television's "Laffapalooza"
Witness Speedy's humor and be front and center as Punch TV Studios tapes one of Hollywood's hottest new shows at the El Portal Theatre at 5:00p.m. and 8:30p.m.
Come laugh with the rawest, most unbelievably funny, underground comedians that will have you leg-slapping and cracking-up all night.
Upscale attire is preferred as this is your chance to strut the red carpet, meet special guests, and snap pictures your favorite comedians. Also, this will be an exclusive opportunity to see our Punch TV Studios CEO, Mr. Joseph Collins.
Punch TV Studios is a multimedia company is committed to producing unique high-quality films and television programs using state-of-the-
Punch TV Studios is in its IPO phase targeting directly towards the community to bring wealth and jobs in those areas.
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Nabukie.com
#PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO #PRINCE #RIPPRINCE
###
Notes to Editor
Media Relations
562.822.0965
mediarelations@
http://PunchTVStudios.com
About Us
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Contact
Media Relations
***@punchtvstudios.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse