 
News By Tag
* Jamie Foxx
* Beat Shazam
* The Underdogs of Comedy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hollywood
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654

Punch TV Studios Presents Underdogs of Comedy Tour Hosted by Head Writer for Show on Fox Beat Shazam

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Jamie Foxx
Beat Shazam
The Underdogs of Comedy

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Hollywood - California - US

Subject:
Events

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- This Memorial Day weekend Sunday May 28th Punch TV Studios invites the Southern California Community to join them in debuting their first live television event of the year, "The Underdogs of Comedy Tour" in Hollywood at the El Portal Theatre.

"The Underdogs of Comedy Tour" will be hosted by actor, writer, producer, comedian and radio host, Speedy.

Speedy has previously guest starred on television's "Laffapalooza", "Live in Hollywood" as well as being featured on Def Comedy Jam and hosted all of Jamie Foxx's tours. He is also the Head Writer for the new hit show Beat Shazam hosted by Jamie Foxx. Based off of one of the world's most popular apps that identifies millions of songs, the new interactive game show has teams go head to head to guess the song before Shazam. This new show is set to air May 25th on Fox.

Witness Speedy's humor and be front and center as Punch TV Studios tapes one of Hollywood's hottest new shows at the El Portal Theatre at 5:00p.m. and 8:30p.m.

Come laugh with the rawest, most unbelievably funny, underground comedians that will have you leg-slapping and cracking-up all night.

Upscale attire is preferred as this is your chance to strut the red carpet, meet special guests, and snap pictures your favorite comedians. Also, this will be an exclusive opportunity to see our Punch TV Studios CEO, Mr. Joseph Collins.

Punch TV Studios is a multimedia company is committed to producing unique high-quality films and television programs using state-of-the-art technology.

Punch TV Studios is in its IPO phase targeting directly towards the community to bring wealth and jobs in those areas.

To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Nabukie.com

#PUNCHTVSTUDIOS #WALLSTREET #2017IPO #PRINCE #RIPPRINCE

###

Notes to Editor

Media Relations

562.822.0965

mediarelations@punchtvstudios.com

http://PunchTVStudios.com

About Us

Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.

Contact
Media Relations
***@punchtvstudios.com
End
Source:
Email:***@punchtvstudios.com Email Verified
Tags:Jamie Foxx, Beat Shazam, The Underdogs of Comedy
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Hollywood - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Punch TV Studios PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share