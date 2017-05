Rule Breaker Snacks Arrives In All Fourteen Better Health Stores

RuleBreaker_ Brownie_ package_ front

-- Rule Breaker Snacks is excited to announce that all fourteen Better Health Stores in Michigan are now carrying our gluten-free and vegan brownies and blondies. Better Health stores are hosting tasting demos throughout the month of May – a perfect opportunity to sample Rule Breaker for anyone who has dietary restrictions, has a sweet tooth, or just wants to eat a little better (so, pretty much everyone!).Rule Breaker Snacks is revolutionizing the health food industry. Rule Breaker's brownies and blondies are made with more than 40% whole chickpeas. The magic ingredient packs a heaping dose of fiber and protein without a bean-y taste. In addition, Rule Breaker products are gluten-free, vegan, free from the top 8 allergens (including nuts), and are made from only non-GMO, clean ingredients. They're also Certified Kosher (OU). Rule Breaker is a NEXTY Award Winner and has recently been featured on the Today Show, in Health Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Dr. Oz The Good Life, Reader's Digest, and more.Through the end of the month, Better Health is running a special promotion on Rule Breaker Snacks. Customers can purchase two brownies or blondies for $5 (normally $3.49 each). The remaining demo dates are as follows.5/13: Better Health Plymouth – Suite E 44427 Ann Arbor Road5/15: Better Health Beverly Hills – 17696 W. 13 Mile Road5/17: Better Health Frandor – 305 N. Clippert Avenue5/20: Better Health Sterling Heights – 33452 Van Dyke5/22: Better Health Bloomfield Hills – 2053 S. Telegraph Road5/24: Better Health Southgate – 17825 Eureka Road5/27: Better Health Lansing – 6235 W. SaginawTo learn more about Rule Breaker Snacks, please visit http://www.rulebreakersnacks.com