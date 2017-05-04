News By Tag
Rule Breaker Snacks Arrives In All Fourteen Better Health Stores
Rule Breaker Snacks is revolutionizing the health food industry. Rule Breaker's brownies and blondies are made with more than 40% whole chickpeas. The magic ingredient packs a heaping dose of fiber and protein without a bean-y taste. In addition, Rule Breaker products are gluten-free, vegan, free from the top 8 allergens (including nuts), and are made from only non-GMO, clean ingredients. They're also Certified Kosher (OU). Rule Breaker is a NEXTY Award Winner and has recently been featured on the Today Show, in Health Magazine, Good Housekeeping, Dr. Oz The Good Life, Reader's Digest, and more.
Through the end of the month, Better Health is running a special promotion on Rule Breaker Snacks. Customers can purchase two brownies or blondies for $5 (normally $3.49 each). The remaining demo dates are as follows.
5/13: Better Health Plymouth – Suite E 44427 Ann Arbor Road
5/15: Better Health Beverly Hills – 17696 W. 13 Mile Road
5/17: Better Health Frandor – 305 N. Clippert Avenue
5/20: Better Health Sterling Heights – 33452 Van Dyke
5/22: Better Health Bloomfield Hills – 2053 S. Telegraph Road
5/24: Better Health Southgate – 17825 Eureka Road
5/27: Better Health Lansing – 6235 W. Saginaw
To learn more about Rule Breaker Snacks, please visit http://www.rulebreakersnacks.com
Contact
Allison Rutter
Rule Breaker Snacks
allison@rulebreakersnacks.com
