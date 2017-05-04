News By Tag
SoundGirls Live Sound Camps for Girls
SoundGirls bring week long camp to World Cafe Live this July
Tel: 805-797-0761
Email: soundgirls@soundgirls.org
Website: http://www.soundgirls.org
SOUNDGIRLS TAKES OVER THE U.S. THIS SUMMER
SoundGirls.Org Live Sound Camp for Girls will take place in Nevada City, St Louis, Philadelphia, New York, and Los Angeles
(Los Angeles, CA) Everyone has their quest, and SoundGirls.Org mission is to inspire and empower the next generation of women in audio. The non-profit plans on getting hands on during this summer throughout the United States. Starting from the end of June girls and all non-conforming genders (ages 12-18) are invited to be a part of the movement and learn about live sound and music production from industry veterans. Exciting and essential skills from live event safety, mixing, input list and running as well as working on a real show will be taught during the SoundGirls.Org Live Sound Camp for Girls. More importantly, we aim to empower girls the to be confident, fearless and strong.
We will be offering Live Sound Camps in the following cities.
• Nevada City, CA: June 26 – June 30 at Miner's Foundry
• St. Louis, MO: July 10 – July 14 – Beginner Camp at Delmar Hall / The Pageant
• St. Louis, MO: July 17- July 21 – Intermediate Camp at Delmar Hall / The Pageant
• Philadelphia, PA: July 24 – July 28 at World Cafe Live
New York City: August 14 – August 18 at The Paper Box in Brooklyn
Los Angeles: dates and location are coming out soon
Registration is open and can be found at the following link http://www.soundgirls.org/
We are also 17% away from meeting our funding goals, but we are still looking for donors, sponsors, and volunteers; please find more information on the following link
https://www.generosity.com/
2013 was the year of birth for SoundGirls.Org, and it operates under the Fiscal Sponsorship of The California Women's Music Festival, a 503(c)3 non-profit organization. Our founders and members are inspiring and have a wide variety of industry experience.
Karrie Keyes—Executive Director –Karrie is an industry veteran working for Pearl Jam and Eddie Vedder for 25 years.
Tiffany Hendren—Co-
Heather Rafter—Legal Counsel and Fundraising Chair—Heather has been providing legal and business development services to the audio, music technology and digital media industry for over twenty-five years.
Kirsty Gillmore—European Director—Kirsty is a sound designer engineer and voice artist.
We are looking forward to welcoming back past campers and newcomers. The hopes of a ripple effect coming from the positive impact of the camps are to reach, strengthen and unite women. Even though SoundGirls.Org has numerous events throughout the year to help and empower women in music, the positive influence that the camp has on next generation of professionals in audio goes without speaking. Past testimonials of campers can without any doubt paint the picture of the importance and joy that was brought to the girls with this experience.
"The week-long class allowed me to learn the basics of stage plots, setting/striking gear, navigating analog/digital consoles, and working with a live band before ultimately sharing the responsibility of mixing with a professional at an annual music festival in the area."
"Through workshops like these, I think we can change the current trends. Someday soon long gone will be the days of the lone SoundGirl.
