Wake Tech Students Win National Scholarships

Students Win National Scholarships

-- Two Wake Tech students have received national scholarships that will help them launch careers. Casey Alvarez and Pervis Williams, students in Wake Tech's Heavy Equipment and Transport Technology/ Construction Equipment Systems program, have each been awarded $1,000 from the mikeroweWORKS foundation. The foundation was established by the host of the cable television show "Dirty Jobs." The students were presented with checks at a special presentation on Wednesday, April 19.Both students will earn Associate in Applied Science degrees. Alvarez was selected for the scholarship after earning a GPA of 3.9 last fall. He has been fascinated by engines and heavy equipment since an early age and plans to work for James River Equipment as a technician. Williams, a former marine, has also had a lifelong interest in heavy equipment and has worked as an offshore oilfield mechanic. After graduating he'll continue his work at Gregory Poole Equipment Company, where he's been employed for several years.The mikeroweWORKS Foundation scholarships are given to top equipment technology students from institutions accredited by Associated Equipment DistributorsScholarship funds provide high-quality equipment maintenance tools – which can be extremely costly – to students embarking on careers as technicians."We're investing in the skilled technicians of tomorrow," says Patricia Godin, Wake Tech Dean of Applied Engineering and Technologies. "The scholarship support has a far-reaching impact." http://www.waketech.edu/