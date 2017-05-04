News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Wake Tech Students Win National Scholarships
Both students will earn Associate in Applied Science degrees. Alvarez was selected for the scholarship after earning a GPA of 3.9 last fall. He has been fascinated by engines and heavy equipment since an early age and plans to work for James River Equipment as a technician. Williams, a former marine, has also had a lifelong interest in heavy equipment and has worked as an offshore oilfield mechanic. After graduating he'll continue his work at Gregory Poole Equipment Company, where he's been employed for several years.
The mikeroweWORKS Foundation scholarships are given to top equipment technology students from institutions accredited by Associated Equipment Distributors. Scholarship funds provide high-quality equipment maintenance tools – which can be extremely costly – to students embarking on careers as technicians.
"We're investing in the skilled technicians of tomorrow," says Patricia Godin, Wake Tech Dean of Applied Engineering and Technologies. "The scholarship support has a far-reaching impact." http://www.waketech.edu/
Contact
Michelle Fauver
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse