News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Russell Finex Industrial Pharmaceutical Sifters Elevate Productivity at Powder Systems Limited
A contained screening solution was required to enable the customer to manufacture potent compounds to CGMP standards. PSL combined its high containment isolator with the Russell Compact Sieve®, providing a unique, safe, and usable solution to safely sieve hazardous material; capable of processing compounds with an occupational exposure limit of less than 1.0μg/m3.
PSL's isolator has a half-body suit which allows unrestricted access to the interior of the chamber, whilst ensuring the operator remains safely clear of direct contact with the product. Due to its compact design, the Russell Compact Sieve® was the smart choice for installation inside the isolator. This pharmaceutical screener (http://www.russellfinex.com/
For over 80 years, Russell Finex has been a global leader in customized, industrial sieving and filtration solutions. Learn more about the PSL applicaton, or contact Russell Finex to learn how the company can help meet your exact requirement at www.russellfinex.com.
Contact
www.russellfinex.com
***@russellfinex.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse