Russell Finex Industrial Pharmaceutical Sifters Elevate Productivity at Powder Systems Limited

 
 
PINEVILLE, N.C. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Powder Systems Limited (PSL), international manufacturer of containment solutions,  has a wealth of experience engineering containment processes, and supplying high-quality customized process equipment to worldwide pharmaceutical, chemical, and laboratory industries. When a leading pharmaceutical producer sought a customized pharmaceutical screener, PSL combined expertise with Russell Finex, global leaders in separation technology, to provide a customized solution.

A contained screening solution was required to enable the customer to manufacture potent compounds to CGMP standards. PSL combined its high containment isolator with the Russell Compact Sieve®, providing a unique, safe, and usable solution to safely sieve hazardous material; capable of processing compounds with an occupational exposure limit of less than 1.0μg/m3.

PSL's isolator has a half-body suit which allows unrestricted access to the interior of the chamber, whilst ensuring the operator remains safely clear of direct contact with the product. Due to its compact design, the Russell Compact Sieve® was the smart choice for installation inside the isolator. This pharmaceutical screener (http://www.russellfinex.com/en/case-studies/screening-pha...) provides accurate, high capacity screening at less than half the size of traditional industrial sieves, accurately removing all contamination. A customized version was manufactured on this occasion, with the sieve motor needing to be outside of the isolator, for explosion risk purposes. This was therefore placed in a control cabinet with a plate separating the motor from the sieve.

For over 80 years, Russell Finex has been a global leader in customized, industrial sieving and filtration solutions. Learn more about the PSL applicaton, or contact Russell Finex to learn how the company can help meet your exact requirement at www.russellfinex.com.

