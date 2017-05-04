 
Nichols, Marsters, Carpenter, Brendon Top Celebrities At Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento

Sean Gunn, Holly Marie Combs, Kevin Sorbo Also Headline Guest Roster To Date; Talented Comics Creators, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Sacramento Convention Center
 
 
Nichelle Nichols
Nichelle Nichols
 
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its fourth trip to the Sacramento Center at Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento, June 16-18. Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") and the "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" trio of James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter and Nicholas Brendon, Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, "Gilmore Girls"), Kevin Sorbo ("Hercules," "Andromeda") and Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show, "Spin City") headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Carpenter will attend Saturday and Sunday, June 17-18; the other celebrities are scheduled for all three days.

Others scheduled to attend Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento include Holly Marie Combs ("Charmed," "Pretty Little Liars"), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite, Blades of Glory), Cas Anvar (Assassin's Creed, "The Expanse"), Lou Ferrigno ("The Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens"), voice actors Sandy Fox ("The Simpsons," "King of the Hill") and Lex Lang ("LEGO Star Wars The Resistance Rises," "Dr. Doom").

Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento will also feature non-stop live entertainment, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Sacramento will feature Jeremy Clark ("Escape From Monster Island," "Grimm Fairy Tales Genesis: Heroes Reborn"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Tom Cook ("The Smurfs," "He-Man"),  Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Clinton Hobart (licensed Disney fine artist) and many others.

Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The eighth event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Sacramento show hours are Friday, June 16, 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.

Wizard World Comic Con Sacramento is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Sacramento, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/sacramento.

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/comiccon.

