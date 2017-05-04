Social Engagement and Responsibility Projects by Ecocarrier Inc

 
Industry News





RICHMOND HILL, Ontario - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Ecocarrier has launched two social engagement and responsibility projects in March this year at MWC 2017 in Barcelona. They are

W5GO Project   www.w5go.com

It is a multi-episode AR-enabled interactive apps and games for children (4-6) playing them to have fun, to be entertained, to be informed and to learn new words and expressions in English in a most unobtrusive way. The apps and the games are the teacher, the child simply learns by osmosis.

W5GO apps and games are designed to incorporate excellent 2D and 3D animations and AR (Augmented Reality) and VR (Virtual Reality) production.

The child is introduced to the digital world very early in their formative years. You can be sure that W5GO apps and games are the best stimulations for them to generate rapid neuron connections and make them very smart and well attune to do well in a world that is fast becoming predominantly digital in all its operations.

All of you who operate in the ICT space can certainly appreciate the importance and value of such a project.

Now you can take advantage of it and do a world of good for the children in your life.

Go to www.w5go.com and follow the links to go download the W5GO apps and games for them to play.

PIXXELLS Project   www.ppixxells.com

PPIXXELLS is a service platform where you can post your best photos  and videos and 360 photographs of places and things that you have taken and where you can enjoy those that are posted by others and where you can make DIY (Do-It-Yourself) AR (Augmented Reality) Production of pictures/images available in the service platform and also make DIY 360VR  (Virtual Reality) Production with available 360 photographs.

It is where AR and VR are made easily understood, accessible and obtainable to the uninitiated.

Be enlightened and enriched with wonderful images and great facility for making AR & VR Production to show to your friends and loved ones.

It should be mentioned that both W5GO and PPIXXELLS are all free to use.

"We hope that the Projects are edifying in some ways to some people.  Let us know what you think of our social projects."  quipped Carl KS Teo Founder & CEO, Ecocarrier Inc.

About Ecocarrier Inc.

Ecocarrier is an established OTT, MVNO and MVNE rich and resourceful with intellectual properties, engineering and development capability and capacity and experience and knowledge in the telecom service provision space.

Ecocarrier AR Business Unit designs, develops and produces W5GO and PPIXXELLS and various AR/VR/MR-enabled solutions as managed services for commerce and industry under the names MRESENCE, MROWOWS, MREDICINE, Virtuecor, View2Tour, View2Visit, and PizzzAR   www.ara2z.com

Contact
Ecocarrier Inc.
***@ecocarrier.com
End
Email:***@ecocarrier.com Email Verified
