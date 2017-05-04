 
News By Tag
* Vein Institute
* Health
* Venous Veins
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sandy
  Utah
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Vein Institute of Utah Has Treatment Options for Varicose and Spider Veins

Get Informed on Options for Treating Varicose and Spider Vein Symptoms
 
 
utah vein compression
utah vein compression
SANDY, Utah - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Varicose and spider veins are a mild annoyance that can turn into a more serious condition. With many options a non invasive option can help treat these symptoms of this disease.

Compression socks and stockings work by stopping blood assembling within the legs and feet, in turn this will reduce the chance of blood clots. Knee high compression socks help increase blood flow but prevent the formation of blood clots in the lower leg. With Compresison socks or stockings there are other benefits that help treat venous disorders such as edema, phlebitis, and thrombosis.

Wear compression stockings or socks:

• after being active

• resting

• active day

Forget about having rubber compression hoses. Now you can be fashionable and comfortable! With different colors and styles you can try sleek black or neon's that show your personal style. As most compression makers want you to wear them for medical reason you can now feel comfortable during many occasions.

Visit Vein Institute of Utah for more information http://utahveins.com  and to schedule your appointment call (801) 748-0580. Conveinently located at 909 East South, Suite C Sandy, Utah 84094.

Contact
New Patient MD
***@newpatientmd.com
End
Source:Vein Institute Of Utah
Email:***@newpatientmd.com
Tags:Vein Institute, Health, Venous Veins
Industry:Health
Location:Sandy - Utah - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charge Media Group News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share