Vein Institute of Utah Has Treatment Options for Varicose and Spider Veins
Get Informed on Options for Treating Varicose and Spider Vein Symptoms
Compression socks and stockings work by stopping blood assembling within the legs and feet, in turn this will reduce the chance of blood clots. Knee high compression socks help increase blood flow but prevent the formation of blood clots in the lower leg. With Compresison socks or stockings there are other benefits that help treat venous disorders such as edema, phlebitis, and thrombosis.
Wear compression stockings or socks:
• after being active
• resting
• active day
Forget about having rubber compression hoses. Now you can be fashionable and comfortable!
Visit Vein Institute of Utah for more information http://utahveins.com and to schedule your appointment call (801) 748-0580. Conveinently located at 909 East South, Suite C Sandy, Utah 84094.
