Vein Institute of Utah Has Treatment Options for Varicose and Spider Veins

-- Varicose and spider veins are a mild annoyance that can turn into a more serious condition. With many options a non invasive option can help treat these symptoms of this disease.Compression socks and stockings work by stopping blood assembling within the legs and feet, in turn this will reduce the chance of blood clots. Knee high compression socks help increase blood flow but prevent the formation of blood clots in the lower leg. With Compresison socks or stockings there are other benefits that help treat venous disorders such as edema, phlebitis, and thrombosis.Wear compression stockings or socks:• after being active• resting• active dayForget about having rubber compression hoses. Now you can be fashionable and comfortable!With different colors and styles you can try sleek black or neon's that show your personal style. As most compression makers want you to wear them for medical reason you can now feel comfortable during many occasions.Visit Vein Institute of Utah for more information http://utahveins.com and to schedule your appointment call (801) 748-0580. Conveinently located at 909 East South, Suite C Sandy, Utah 84094.