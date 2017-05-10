News By Tag
What Could a Black Car Service Chicago Offer Your Next Trip?
Don't let the name fool you: DC Limousine Service is perfect for people all across the country.
What about the name?
Whether you need a car service to Chicago airport, for a business meeting, for an anniversary dinner, or some other special occasion, you might assume a company with the name 'DC Limousine Service' is not going to be what you need right here, right now. It certainly can be.
This company has been around a long time.
This company was founded more than two decades ago. It is a family owned and operated business that offers the most dependable, late-model Chicago airport transportation in the region. They have highly experienced and knowledgeable drivers who can get around even those last-minute accidents to get you to your destination on time. They rely on the latest GPS navigation technology and keeping in close communication with headquarters.
They also offer many other amenities.
You might be looking for a cheap black car service in Chicago because you don't have a major budget to work with. That's fine. DC Limousine Service understands how to provide the best amenities, luxury, and reliability without breaking the bank.
They offer immediate billing, which can be instrumental for companies tracking their expenses, complementary bottled water and mints, the best in luxury, late-model vehicles, one of largest fleets from which to choose, and much more.
They can even handle last-minute reservations, so for those who may realize they could benefit from a car service to Chicago airport, all they need to do is pick up the phone and call any time of the day or night to 202.765.2350. Their website, for more information, is www.limoservicedc.net
About DC Limousine Service:
There are some key aspects that the founders of DC Limousine Service wanted to focus on: safety, reliability, and comfort. They've achieved that with all of their vehicles, and more, having been successful for more than 20 years. They offer immediate billing, can handle short notice reservations, and have one of the largest fleets of limos and buses from which to choose, making them one of the best in the region.
