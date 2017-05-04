 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
10987654


Zoom presents Robbie's Supersonic Rocket, a children's adventure to outer space!

- the amazing musical by British author Hazel Hiles, comes to Dubai-
 
 
Grandpa Pops, Grandma & Moggy the cat
Grandpa Pops, Grandma & Moggy the cat
 
DUBAI, UAE - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Prepare for an exhilarating, high-energy performance and a musical adventure that sets off to explore Planet Zod and outer space in the still of the night. Zoom presents Robbie's Supersonic Rocket, an amazing spell binding children's musical based on the beautifully illustrated book authored by Hazel Hiles, British writer.  Sponsored by Zoom and supported by Pearl FM, Dubai based children's radio station; Robbie's Supersonic Rocket, will take place on 19th and 20th May 2017 at Hartland Theatre, Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai with two shows scheduled daily.  Suitable for 3 - 11 years old children, Robbie's Supersonic Rocket is a professional production with 7 original songs produced by husband-wife duo Andy and Hazel Hiles. The pair has been writing, directing and producing children's theatre for over twenty-five years in a bid to promote and nurture young talent.

Robbie's Supersonic Rocket is a heartwarming tale of a six-year-old Robbie and Moggy the cat who shoot up into space for a nighttime adventure. Grandpa Pops, Robbie eccentric but adorable grandfather, decides to build a rocket out of household items so that he can send Robbie off to explore space. In the meantime, Grandma is not amused especially when the goldfish bowl, vacuum cleaner and her cake making equipment all disappear. The final straw is when the washing machine door mysteriously vanishes.  Nevertheless, Grandpa Pops manages to build an amazing rocket in which Robbie takes off in pursuit of space adventure.

"Through this narration we hope to excite inspire youngsters, ignite creativity and passion for theatre. Our mission has always been to nurture talent, so once the book was published, we were determined to bring the characters to life with a stimulating performance. The production process allowed us to meet children of different backgrounds through auditions. There's a lot of untapped talent here, an indication that the city certainly needs more locally produced musicals. This summer we are launching a mobile theatre and will be touring across the UK and hope to return to Dubai next year", said Hazel Hiles, Author, Robbie's Supersonic Rocket.

After the show get a chance to meet and greet the cast; Oliver Grant, a talented young actor with impressive portfolio of acting, plays Robbie; a professional dancer Madeline Hanna is the loveable Moggy the cat and Andy Hiles and Hazel Hiles are Grandpa Pops and Grandma. Autographed by the author, Robbie's Supersonic Rocket books will also be available to purchase after the show so don't miss this magical set with original music and a fantastic cast that will leave the young audience spellbound. 19th and 20th May 2017 at Hartland Theatre, Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Robbie's Supersonic Book will soon be available to selected Zoom stores in Dubai.

Tickets are now available on Platinum List – www.platinumlist.net at AED 90. More details visit Facebook or website  https://www.facebook.com/robbiesrocket  ; www.robbiesrocket.com

Event Information

Name: Robbie's Supersonic Rocket

When: 19th - 20th May 2017

Where:  Hartland Theatre, Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba

Two Shows daily - Timings: 19th May 2017 – Friday (2:30pm and 5:30pm); 20th May 2017 – Saturday (11:30am and 4pm)

Running Time : 70min

Age Group: 3 to 11 years old

Tickets: AED 90 available at www.platinumlist.net

Social Media: - @robbiesrocket

Click to Share