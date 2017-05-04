News By Tag
Zoom presents Robbie's Supersonic Rocket, a children's adventure to outer space!
- the amazing musical by British author Hazel Hiles, comes to Dubai-
Robbie's Supersonic Rocket is a heartwarming tale of a six-year-old Robbie and Moggy the cat who shoot up into space for a nighttime adventure. Grandpa Pops, Robbie eccentric but adorable grandfather, decides to build a rocket out of household items so that he can send Robbie off to explore space. In the meantime, Grandma is not amused especially when the goldfish bowl, vacuum cleaner and her cake making equipment all disappear. The final straw is when the washing machine door mysteriously vanishes. Nevertheless, Grandpa Pops manages to build an amazing rocket in which Robbie takes off in pursuit of space adventure.
"Through this narration we hope to excite inspire youngsters, ignite creativity and passion for theatre. Our mission has always been to nurture talent, so once the book was published, we were determined to bring the characters to life with a stimulating performance. The production process allowed us to meet children of different backgrounds through auditions. There's a lot of untapped talent here, an indication that the city certainly needs more locally produced musicals. This summer we are launching a mobile theatre and will be touring across the UK and hope to return to Dubai next year", said Hazel Hiles, Author, Robbie's Supersonic Rocket.
After the show get a chance to meet and greet the cast; Oliver Grant, a talented young actor with impressive portfolio of acting, plays Robbie; a professional dancer Madeline Hanna is the loveable Moggy the cat and Andy Hiles and Hazel Hiles are Grandpa Pops and Grandma. Autographed by the author, Robbie's Supersonic Rocket books will also be available to purchase after the show so don't miss this magical set with original music and a fantastic cast that will leave the young audience spellbound. 19th and 20th May 2017 at Hartland Theatre, Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba, Dubai, Robbie's Supersonic Book will soon be available to selected Zoom stores in Dubai.
Tickets are now available on Platinum List – www.platinumlist.net at AED 90.
Event Information
Name: Robbie's Supersonic Rocket
When: 19th - 20th May 2017
Where: Hartland Theatre, Hartland International School, Nad Al Sheba
Two Shows daily - Timings: 19th May 2017 – Friday (2:30pm and 5:30pm); 20th May 2017 – Saturday (11:30am and 4pm)
Running Time : 70min
Age Group: 3 to 11 years old
Tickets: AED 90 available at www.platinumlist.net
Social Media: - @robbiesrocket
