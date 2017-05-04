News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
RelyMD Expands Partnership with Piedmont Health Services to Provide Virtual Healthcare
Both Local Groups Focus on Improving Patient Experience While Reducing Costs
A statewide virtual health service that provides 24/7/365 access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors for both children and adults, RelyMD's web and mobile-based service allows patients to quickly obtain high-quality medical care – via computer, smartphone, tablet, or phone call – with one of RelyMD's 100 Raleigh-based physicians.
The partnership allows Piedmont Health to continue focusing on its mission to provide comprehensive healthcare services and education to all in the community, with special emphasis on those who previously haven't received proper healthcare or who lacked access to services. By offering RelyMD's services, Piedmont Health is able to add after-hours care to a list of patient-focused benefits provided by the group and support their motto that "healthy citizens make for a healthy community."
"Our patients are our number one priority and anything we can do to improve their healthcare while reducing costs to them is of vital importance to us," from Abigail DeVries, MD, Medical Director at Piedmont Health Services. "We've had a great experience with RelyMD at our Scott Community Health Center and we're thrilled to expand this partnership to our other locations. Allowing our patients to access quality healthcare at a reduced rate when our locations are closed for the day will be an excellent resource for them."
"We've loved working with Piedmont Health Services through the Scott Community Health Center and are looking forward to providing telemedicine services to their other seven locations," said Dr. Bobby Park, co-founder of RelyMD. "The virtual healthcare services of RelyMD can be particularly beneficial to Federally Qualified Health Centers like those of Piedmont, in that we are able to provide exemplary medical care and facilitate a great patient experience while still reducing costs."
Piedmont Health's 42,000 established patients will be able to access RelyMD for just $40 per visit. Piedmont Health employees have also had access to this service for over a year. More information is available at: http://relymd.com/
About RelyMD: RelyMD is a statewide virtual health service that provides 24/7 access to board-certified emergency medicine doctors for both children and adults via video consultation. Patients are able to seek treatment from a doctor with an average wait time of less than 10 minutes via web browser or mobile app. RelyMD is owned and staffed by Wake Emergency Physicians, PA, a group of 100 emergency medicine physicians who provide care to approximately 300,000 patients annually at hospitals throughout the region. To learn more about how RelyMD works, visit www.relymd.com.
About Piedmont Health: Piedmont Health was founded in 1970 by a group of health care professionals at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and local community members concerned with access to primary healthcare in the community. Known then as Orange-Chatham Comprehensive Health Services, Inc. (OCCHS), the agency was organized to provide comprehensive healthcare services and education to all in the community, with special emphasis on those who weren't receiving proper healthcare and who lacked access to services. For over 47 years, we have been committed to helping change the lives of everyone in our communities, whether that's through our medical services, dental care, on-site pharmacy, nutrition counseling or disease management. With ten convenient locations, serving 14 counties in the Piedmont region, the health of you and your family is our top priority. We have locations in Chatham, Alamance, Lee, and Orange Counties.
Contact
Lindsay Priester, Rountree Communications
***@rickrountree.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse